Roundtable CEO James Heckman Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Unveiling World’s Only AI/DeFi Platform for Premium Media

Roundtable CEO James Heckman ringing the bell alongside Chairman Walton Comer, CTO Eyal Hertzog, CFO Aly Madhavji, and COO Bill Sornsin. (Source: Nasdaq, Inc. / Vanja Savic)

Founder and CEO James Heckman and the co-founding team rang the closing bell in Times Square as the platform launched, beta network testing complete, millions of users across the network, with meaningful users and revenue expected to begin in Q4.

Seattle , WA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTB Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTB) (“Roundtable” or the “Company”), the world’s only AI/DeFi-powered enterprise media platform built for the professional media industry, on Monday rang the Nasdaq closing bell at the MarketSite in Times Square, celebrating the Company’s public debut and the unveiling of its platform for premium media, joined by partners from across the industry.

Roundtable’s platform has launched, with beta network testing complete and millions of users across the network. Integration with Coinbase, providing on-chain wallet support and USDC payment rails that enable publishers to be paid the instant revenue is earned. The Company expects meaningful users and revenue to begin in the fourth quarter.





Roundtable Founder and CEO James Heckman with Chairman Walton Comer at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. (Source: Nasdaq, Inc / Vanja Savic)

“Ringing the bell on Nasdaq, as we unveil our platform for the premier media industry, is befitting of the scale of our opportunity, for our customers, consumers, advertisers and especially investors,” said James Heckman, Founder and CEO of Roundtable. “After years building and refining this market-changing platform, Roundtable is now in position to provide true independence, IP security and sustainability for professional media and we’re excited our partners are here to celebrate this milestone for the industry.”

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is the world’s only AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Platform, integrating distribution, publishing, monetization, community, syndication and DeFi payment operations. The Web3 platform was developed over years by CTO Eyal Hertzog, inventor of DeFi technology, and co-founder James Heckman, creator of the first social network, blogging platform, premium ad marketplace (PMP), social-targeted ad platform, and led digital strategy for News Corp and Yahoo. For more information, visit rtb.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and effects of the merger transaction and the integration of the business of RTB into the combined post-merger company and the effects of the overall merger transaction and future operations of the post-merger company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, such as the post-merger company being able to maintain its listing on Nasdaq for the common stock, having sufficient capital for its operations and planned business expansion, and developing its business and capturing users for its services. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Press Contact: Casey Craig, press@roundtable.io

IR Contact: ir@roundtable.io