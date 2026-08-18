Immunocine Cancer Center Expands as Demand Grows for Personalized Dendritic Cell Therapy

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to a growing number of patients seeking personalized cancer immunotherapy, Immunocine Cancer Center has opened a second treatment location in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, expanding access to its patented double-loaded dendritic cell therapy while increasing clinical and laboratory capacity.

The new center complements Immunocine’s established Cancún location and was developed to meet rising patient demand without compromising the individualized care or scientific standards that define the company’s treatment program.

Vita Salsman, Executive Director of Immunocine Cancer Center, said, “Opening our Cabo San Lucas location isn’t just about adding capacity—it’s about meeting patients where they are in their journey. Every operational decision we make is built around making a complex treatment feel navigable at a moment when patients need that most.”

Unlike conventional cancer therapies that broadly target cancer cells, Immunocine’s unique dendritic cell therapy is designed to educate the immune system using each patient’s own tumor biology, helping it identify and attack that individual’s cancer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5DbOhC2qyQ

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift toward personalized cancer treatment,” said Matt Halpert, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immunocine Cancer Center. “Patients are becoming more proactive in understanding their cancer treatment options. As our patient population has grown, expanding our clinical capacity became the natural next step. Our goal is to make this highly personalized therapy available to more patients while maintaining the quality and scientific integrity on which Immunocine was built.”

Halpert, a former Baylor College of Medicine cancer immunologist, was part of the team that developed the unique double-loaded dendritic cell technology utilized at Immunocine, which meticulously combines proteins and messenger RNA (mRNA) derived from a patient’s preserved tumor tissue with the patient’s own dendritic cells—the immune system’s primary antigen-presenting cells. By presenting multiple tumor-specific signals and unblocking dendritic cell inhibitory signals in a physiological manner, the therapy is designed to stimulate a targeted and robust immune response tailored to the biology of each patient’s cancer.

Immunocine's Director of Cell Therapy Creates a Personalized Dendritic Cell Vaccine in their ISO-7 Certified Lab.

According to Stephen J. Noga, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, the decision to expand was driven by both patient need and the unique scientific requirements of manufacturing personalized dendritic cell therapies.

“Over the past several years, patient demand has continued to increase, but dendritic cell therapy cannot simply be scaled by adding more treatment rooms. Every patient’s therapy must be individually manufactured in a highly specialized laboratory following current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards—a process that requires time, precision, and rigorous quality control. That laboratory process is one of the factors that determines how many patients can be treated.”

Dr. Noga added, “We spent years identifying the right location and nearly two years recruiting, training, and certifying our physicians, nurses, laboratory scientists, and cell-processing personnel. The Cabo San Lucas location mirrors our Cancún facility in both treatment paradigm and scientific underpinnings, and extensive cross-training has ensured that patients receive the same protocols, the same scientific oversight, and the same standard of care.”

He continued, “For many patients, time matters. By increasing our treatment capacity, we’re able to reduce waiting times while maintaining the meticulous manufacturing and quality standards that personalized cellular therapies require. Our responsibility is not only to provide access, but to ensure that every treatment is produced with the scientific rigor and consistency patients deserve.”

About Immunocine Cancer Center

Immunocine Cancer Center traces its scientific origins to Houston, Texas, including research conducted within the Texas Medical Center. Today, Immunocine provides its clinical treatment program in Mexico, where patient care is delivered by licensed medical professionals under applicable Mexican healthcare regulations. Immunocine is focused on personalized dendritic-cell immunotherapy and on expanding access to innovative treatment options for patients seeking additional approaches to cancer care. While the destination can be requested by each patient during the review process, ultimately the Immunocine medical staff will determine the most appropriate location for each patient based on their clinical needs, the urgency of care, and the facility’s capacity to provide timely and appropriate treatment.

Websites:

www.Immunocine.com

www.ImmunocinePreserve.com

Media Contact

Amy McFarlane

Director of Communications & Outreach

Immunocine Cancer Center

Email: Amcfarlane@Immunocine.com

Direct: (346) 214-9142

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84050068-c907-438f-965f-682f99b88b48