22nd Century Group to Participate in the HC Wainwright Conference on September 15, 2026

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that has for 28 years led and continues to lead the fight against the harms of smoking driven by nicotine addiction, today announced that it will participate in the HC Wainwright Conference on September 15, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Investors can register and request meetings with management via their HC Wainwright representative.

Attending the conference will be Larry Firestone, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Otto, chief financial officer.

The Company has posted an updated investor presentation online at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/.

About 22 nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the tobacco harm reduction movement by enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

Our Technology is Tobacco

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco plants were developed using our patented technologies that regulate alkaloid biosynthesis activities resulting in a tobacco plant that contains 95% less nicotine compared to traditional tobacco plants. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure that our high-quality tobacco can be grown commercially at scale. We continue to develop our intellectual property to ensure our ongoing leadership in the tobacco harm reduction movement.

Our Products

We created our flagship low nicotine cigarette products, the VLN® cigarette and Pinnacle VLN® cigarette using our low nicotine tobacco, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. Our VLN® cigarettes are the lowest nicotine cigarettes in America™ and have 95% less nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption.

FDA Authorized

Our VLN® cigarettes are the only low nicotine combustible cigarette authorized by the FDA in the United States.

VLN® is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.

Learn more about 22nd Century at xxiicentury.com, on X (formerly Twitter), on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® cigarettes at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, and (iii) our financial and operating performance. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2026 and August 14, 2026. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Daniel Otto

Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations

22nd Century Group

investorrelations@xxiicentury.com