NEW YORK FILM ACADEMY ALUMNI SPOTLIGHTED AT THE 22ND HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL WITH THREE OFFICIAL SELECTION FILMS AND FEATURED PANEL

Los Angeles, C, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Film Academy (NYFA) proudly announces that three of its Mexican alumni filmmakers—Ayesha Fernandez, Daniela Garcia, and Aristides Mantilla—have been selected to screen their thesis films at the 22nd HollyShorts Film Festival (August 13–23, 2026). Taking place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres and venues throughout Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, the festival will showcase 430 films selected from thousands of global submissions.

In addition to their official screenings, the trio will be featured in an exclusive industry panel presented as part of the 2026 Alta Global Media Film Summit. Alum Lana Condor will receive the Rising Star Award.

New York Film Academy Alum Lana Condor to Receive Rising Star Award

Celebrated actor and New York Film Academy alum Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is set to receive the prestigious Rising Star Award at this year’s festival. In addition to accepting the honor, Condor will attend the opening night premiere of her new short film, Get Her Back!, written and directed by Leah Nanako Winkler and produced by LuckyChap.

Official Film Screenings

The alumni’s distinct cinematic voices are being showcased in three curated festival blocks at the TCL Chinese Theatres:

Aristides Mantilla’s In the Still of the Night

Block: Fantasy and Magical Realism Block

Date & Time: Monday, August 17, 2026 | 5:00 PM

Ayesha Fernandez’s Diana la Cazadora

Block: Crime Block

Date & Time: Monday, August 17, 2026 | 10:00 PM

Daniela Garcia’s Cruda Verdad Dura Moral

Block: Student Block

Date & Time: Friday, August 21, 2026 | 12:00 PM (Noon)

Featured Panel Discussion at the Alta Global Media Film Summit

Hosted by The HollyShorts Institute as part of the 2026 Alta Global Media Film Summit, the nine-day series examines the rapidly evolving global entertainment landscape.

Panel Title: From Film School to Festival Run: How 3 New York Film Academy Students from Mexico Took Their Stories to the World

Date & Time: Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Loews Hollywood Hotel (Mt. Olympus Room), Hollywood, CA

Panelists: Ayesha Fernandez, Daniela Garcia, Aristides Mantilla

Moderator: Crickett Rumley, Senior Director, NYFA Film Festival Department

Panel Overview

What makes a story inherently "Mexican," and how does hyper-specific cultural storytelling achieve global reach? This candid panel explores the creative and practical realities of cross-border filmmaking—from developing Latin themes within a U.S. film school environment to navigating the complexities of bilingual screenwriting and the logistics of shooting in Mexico versus Los Angeles.

"Watching these three filmmakers elevate their hyper-local perspectives into universally compelling cinema is a testament to the power of cross-border storytelling," said Crickett Rumley, Senior Director of the NYFA Film Festival Department. "We are thrilled to celebrate their journey from our classrooms to one of the world's premier short film platforms."

Attending & Behind-the-Scenes Opportunities

Film lovers and industry professionals can save the date to attend these screenings and panels, or apply to volunteer with HollyShorts for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at LA’s premiere Oscar- and BAFTA-qualifying festival.

Tickets for all screenings and the Alta Global Media Film Summit panel are available through the official HollyShorts website and ticketing portal.

About the OrganizationsAbout the New York Film Academy

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts college that offers hands-on, intensive degree and workshop programs in filmmaking, acting, producing, screenwriting, 3D animation, and interactive media across campuses worldwide.

About HollyShorts Film Festival

HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF) is an Oscar®-qualifying and BAFTA-recognized organization devoting itself to showcasing the best and brightest short films from across the globe. As one of the world’s leading Oscar®-qualifying short film festivals, HollyShorts offers Academy Award® qualification in four categories: Best Short Film Grand Prize, Best Live-Action Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Animated Short, making it a key launchpad for filmmakers seeking recognition on the international stage.

About Alta Global Media

Alta Global Media is a boutique entertainment firm, founded by Steven Adams and Theo Dumont, that focuses on finance, international media consulting, artist management and production.

For more information about the New York Film Academy and its programs, visit www.nyfa.edu.

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About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses in New York, Los Angeles, Florence, Italy, and Kazakhstan and runs workshops across the globe. Known for its immersive hands-on learning approach, NYFA students gain practical, real-world experience alongside industry-professional faculty in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Photography, and more.



Learn more at www.nyfa.edu







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