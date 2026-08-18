Martensen IP Offers Strategic Insights on Why Businesses Need IP Due Diligence, Common Issues to Watch For, a Practical Checklist, and Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

Colorado Springs, CO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Intellectual property due diligence is one of the most important steps in any merger or acquisition involving technology, software, manufacturing, life sciences, or other innovation-driven businesses. Martensen IP advises that buyers need to confirm that the seller actually owns its patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and software rights—and that those assets provide the value the purchase price assumes. For Colorado businesses, proper IP due diligence helps uncover ownership issues, licensing restrictions, infringement risks, and weaknesses that can affect valuation or even derail a transaction.

Why Colorado Businesses Need IP Due Diligence

Colorado’s innovation economy isn’t concentrated in a single sector. Instead, it operates through distinct technology corridors along the Front Range, each presenting unique deal risks and asset profiles.

For example, in Colorado Springs, where aerospace and other technology companies frequently change hands, IP due diligence must account for government data rights, specialized subcontracting arrangements, and strict federal disclosure requirements. Across Boulder and Fort Collins, university spin-offs in biotechnology and medical devices face complex chain-of-title histories, where institutional patent rights, lab researcher assignments, and early-stage licensing frameworks have to be vetted before commercial scale-up.

Denver’s ecosystem of SaaS platforms, AI startups, and advanced manufacturing operations brings a different set of vulnerabilities. In these fast-moving software environments, risks often center on unassigned contractor code, trade secret protection failures, and open-source compliance issues. Because enterprise value in these sectors rests on proprietary technology rather than physical capital, buyers and sellers need an auditing process grounded in the specific operational realities of the local market.

Why Technical Experience Matters in IP Due Diligence

Evaluating an IP portfolio requires more than reading registration certificates. It demands an understanding of how the underlying technology actually works and how claims hold up under legal scrutiny. When attorneys lack technical depth, due diligence often relies on third-party technical consultants who do not speak the same language as the transaction team, adding friction, delay, and expense to the deal.

At Martensen IP, our practice is built specifically to bridge that gap. With decades of practice across patent prosecution, federal IP litigation, and commercial dealmaking, our attorneys bring hands-on engineering backgrounds—including former military engineering and program management experience—alongside business credentials.

This allows us to assess claim scope, evaluate validity risks, and examine prosecution histories in-house. Grounding legal reviews in technical reality ensures that buyers and sellers get an accurate assessment of what an IP portfolio is truly worth before the deal closes.

How IP Shapes M&A Value and Risk

In technology, life sciences, and other knowledge-driven industries, IP assets can represent the majority of enterprise value, which is why acquirers pursue these deals. It’s also why unexamined IP risk can become the largest post-closing liability. An asset that justifies the purchase price can later generate infringement exposure, royalty obligations, or ownership disputes if it wasn’t properly evaluated before closing.

General legal due diligence and IP due diligence aren’t the same exercise. Confirming that a patent was granted and hasn’t expired tells you almost nothing about whether it provides meaningful competitive protection.

Evaluating claim scope, assessing prior art exposure (the body of existing disclosures that can be used to challenge a patent’s validity), and determining whether trade secrets are adequately protected all require technical knowledge that goes beyond reading what was filed and registered. Independent investigation of IP registries, prosecution history (the record of communications between an applicant and the Patent Office), and licensing arrangements is necessary to verify what the target actually owns and what encumbrances come with it.

IP Due Diligence: What Buyers Should Review

A complete review addresses every IP asset category in the target’s portfolio, not just patents. Each category has its own questions and its own failure modes.

Patents & Applications

Patent due diligence covers ownership, claim scope, expiration dates, pending applications, and any validity challenges that have been filed or threatened. A patent that’s technically valid but narrow in scope may not protect the product line the buyer is acquiring. We use PatSnap tools to conduct thorough patent portfolio review work, including competitive landscape analysis and prior art searching, ensuring that intellectual asset valuation reflects true legal enforcement boundaries.

Trademarks

Registration status, geographic coverage, use in commerce, and potential conflicts with third-party marks all require examination. A trademark that hasn’t been actively policed, or that was registered without confirming prior use in related categories, can create post-closing exposure in the markets the buyer intends to enter.

Copyrights

Software code, marketing materials, technical documentation, and other original works require careful review of work-for-hire documentation. If a contractor created a software module without a properly executed assignment, the company may not own what it believes it owns.

Trade Secrets

Trade secret protection measures, including NDA coverage, access controls, and documentation showing the company treated information as confidential, determine whether secrets retain legal protectability. A formula or process shared carelessly can lose trade secret status, and even a single unprotected disclosure may be enough to extinguish that protection.

Chain of Title

Chain of title (the documented legal history of ownership from invention through the present) gaps are among the most common issues in IP due diligence. Problems usually stem from contractor-developed IP without a written assignment agreement, employee invention assignment agreements that describe future assignments rather than using present-tense language that actually transfers the right, or IP developed before formal agreements were in place when the company was early-stage. These gaps don’t always kill deals, but they require remediation. Remediation after a purchase agreement is signed is more expensive and more uncertain than finding the problem during due diligence.

Inbound & Outbound Licensing

Inbound licenses (rights the target received from third parties) and outbound licenses (rights the target granted to others) both need careful review. Change-of-control clauses can terminate key technology licenses automatically upon closing. Exclusivity terms in outbound licenses may prevent the buyer from commercializing the acquired IP in the way the deal assumed. Assignability of inbound licenses is a threshold question in asset purchases, where IP doesn’t transfer automatically with the business.

Common IP Due Diligence Issues Found in M&A

During M&A due diligence, buyers frequently discover:

Missing invention assignment agreements

Contractor-owned source code

Expired trademarks

Weak patent claims

Undisclosed licensing obligations

Open-source software compliance issues

Gaps in patent ownership

Pending infringement disputes

Improper trade secret protection

How Asset Purchases and Stock Purchases Affect IP Due Diligence

The appropriate depth of IP review is proportional to how central IP is to the transaction’s rationale. A Colorado technology company whose patents and trade secrets are the primary reason for the acquisition requires a fundamentally different scope of review than a business where IP is incidental to physical assets or customer relationships.

Transaction structure also dictates depth. In an asset purchase, the buyer selects which assets transfer, meaning IP must be individually identified and confirmed as properly assignable. In a stock purchase, the buyer acquires the entire legal entity, including all IP-related liabilities (disclosed or not). That asymmetry makes thorough review more consequential in stock purchases, because findings that surface after closing become the buyer’s problem without recourse unless the representations and warranties were carefully drafted.

For technology acquisitions, open-source software compliance is now a critical focus area. Many companies incorporate open-source components into commercial software without fully tracking the license terms. Copyleft licenses, like the GNU General Public License, impose obligations requiring that derivative works be distributed under the same open-source terms, which can directly conflict with a buyer’s plan to sell the acquired software as a proprietary product. Identifying undisclosed open-source components before closing is now a standard part of technology company IP review.

How IP Due Diligence Affects Purchase Price and Deal Structure

IP due diligence isn’t just an information-gathering exercise. The findings feed directly into deal structure and contract terms. Weak or contested IP may justify a purchase price reduction. Identified risks that can’t be remedied before closing may warrant an escrow holdback, where a portion of the purchase price is held pending resolution of the outstanding issue.

Representations and warranties negotiated around IP ownership, non-infringement, and the absence of pending litigation transfer identified risks contractually to the seller. If an undisclosed ownership problem surfaces post-closing, properly drafted representations give the buyer a basis for indemnification. Without them, the buyer absorbs the loss.

Not every IP problem uncovered during due diligence is a deal-breaker. Some risks can be addressed through targeted licensing arrangements, IP representations and warranties insurance, or post-closing cure obligations structured into the purchase agreement. Knowing which problems fall into which category requires the kind of substantive assessment that separates a technical IP review from a checklist exercise.

Why In-House Technical Depth Matters

Determining whether a patent’s claims are valid, enforceable, and actually protective of the product or process at issue requires understanding the underlying technology. An attorney who hasn’t worked through the engineering can read a patent, but assessing whether the claims are likely to survive an inter partes review (a proceeding before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that allows third parties to challenge patent validity) or whether a workaround exists requires a different kind of analysis.

Our attorneys each hold over two decades of legal experience, with engineering degrees and business credentials that make in-house technical assessment possible. When the legal reviewer and the technical reviewer are the same person, the analysis is faster, less expensive, and less likely to miss the nuance of the claim language.

Founder Michael Martensen’s background in military program management, business administration, and engineering directly informs how we approach due diligence for companies operating in defense, aerospace, software, and manufacturing. We work regularly with companies in proceedings before the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, experience that informs how we evaluate portfolio risk for transactions where litigation exposure or prosecution strategy is a factor.

Preparing for IP Due Diligence as a Seller

Most discussion of IP due diligence focuses on the buyer’s perspective. Sellers who prepare their portfolios before a deal process begins hold far more leverage than those who wait for a buyer’s request list to surface problems.

A freedom-to-operate analysis (which evaluates whether a company’s products or processes risk infringing third-party rights) conducted before going to market can identify and address risks that would otherwise emerge as buyer leverage in price negotiations. Reviewing invention assignment agreements, cleaning up chain-of-title gaps, and organizing licensing documentation ahead of a deal reduces friction during buyer due diligence and signals to acquirers that the portfolio has already been internally vetted.

IP Due Diligence Checklist

A comprehensive due diligence checklist for technology transactions typically includes:

Patent ownership verification

Patent validity assessment

Trademark searches

Copyright ownership review

Trade secret protection analysis

Employee invention assignments

Contractor IP assignments

Open-source software compliance

Licensing agreement review

Chain of title verification

Pending litigation review

Freedom-to-operate risks

Frequently Asked Questions About IP Due Diligence

What is intellectual property due diligence?

Intellectual property due diligence is the comprehensive investigation of a target company’s intangible assets during an acquisition due diligence process. It assesses who owns the IP, whether patents and trademarks are valid and enforceable, and what legal liabilities or licensing restrictions come with them.

What is the difference between general legal due diligence and IP due diligence?

General corporate due diligence focuses on financial statements, broad organizational standing, and commercial leases. An IP audit, by contrast, requires technical investigation into claim scope, open-source software compliance, invention assignments, and prior art disclosures to ensure the acquired technology actually delivers competitive market protection.

Why is IP due diligence important in a technology acquisition?

In a technology acquisition, the target’s value rests almost entirely on its proprietary code, trade secrets, or patents. Rigorous technology due diligence verifies that the seller has clear legal ownership, preventing post-closing infringement lawsuits or sudden loss of exclusive commercial rights.

What documents are reviewed during an intellectual asset review?

A standard intellectual asset review covers patent prosecution histories, trademark registrations, contractor invention assignment agreements, inbound/outbound licenses, non-disclosure agreements, and open-source software license logs.

Who performs intellectual property due diligence?

While corporate attorneys handle general deal structure, patent portfolio management and technical risk reviews are best performed by specialized legal counsel with engineering or technical backgrounds. This technical depth allows attorneys, like ours at Martensen, to evaluate patent claims and software code directly without relaying information through third-party consultants.

How long does IP due diligence take?

Depending on portfolio size and organization, a thorough legal and software due diligence review typically takes from a few to several weeks. Pre-deal preparation by sellers can significantly accelerate this timeline.

What is the chain of title in IP ownership?

Chain of title refers to the documented, unbroken legal record of ownership from the original inventor or creator to the current owner. Clean IP ownership requires explicit, present-tense written assignments from all employees, founders, and third-party contractors who contributed to the technology.

What happens if IP ownership cannot be proven?

If gaps in ownership surface, buyers may demand a patent valuation adjustment, insist on holding funds in escrow, or require pre-closing cure obligations. In severe cases where foundational technology is unassigned or owned by a contractor, missing proof of ownership can derail the entire transaction.

What is a freedom-to-operate analysis?

A freedom-to-operate (FTO) analysis determines whether commercializing a product or service risks infringing valid third-party patents. It evaluates third-party patent landscapes to ensure a buyer can market acquired technology without facing immediate infringement litigation.

Does every M&A transaction require IP due diligence?

Any deal where brand equity, proprietary software, specialized processes, or trade secrets contribute to valuation requires an M&A due diligence review of IP assets, even if patents are not central to the deal.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're acquiring a technology company or preparing your business for sale, identifying IP risks before closing can protect enterprise value and reduce transaction risk. Martensen assists buyers, sellers, investors, and founders throughout Colorado with technically informed intellectual property due diligence, helping clients evaluate patent portfolios, licensing agreements, ownership records, and other critical IP assets before transactions close.

Contact Martensen to discuss your upcoming merger, acquisition, investment, or business sale.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools. https://www.martensenip.com

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

719-417-8709

Attachment