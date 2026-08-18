Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August 2026 Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of August 2026 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).



The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is August 27, 2026. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 31, 2026.





Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units APLY $0.1667

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series ATDY $0.0900

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series BNC $0.1225 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units BND $0.0815

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF USD Units BND.U US $0.0920 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series BNSY $0.1000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series BNY $0.0800

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units BRKY $0.1700

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units BTCY $0.0640

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0730

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.061 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series CNQY $0.1700

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Class CROC $0.0784

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units CROP $0.0875

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series DOLY $0.0650

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series ENBY $0.1100

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units ETHY $0.0350

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0440

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $0.0350 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units FLX $0.0461

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units FLX.B $0.0551

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF Units FLX.U US $0.0385 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units IGB $0.0723¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF - ETF Series JPYS $0.1750

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units MSFY $0.3000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PAYF $0.1375¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.0590¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.1050¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDIV $0.0950¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series PHR $0.0720¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund - ETF Series PHW $0.1450

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series PID $0.0780

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.0830¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units PINC $0.0840

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series PRP $0.0600¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PYF $0.0900¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series PYF.B $0.1100¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD Series PYF.U US $0.1050¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series RBCY $0.0900

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RDE $0.1100¹ 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units REM $0.0950

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units RPS $0.0950

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series SHPY $0.2200

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units SYLD $0.0970

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series TDY $0.0900

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series TY $0.1000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YAMD $0.6000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YAMZ $0.4500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YAVG $0.8000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YCON $0.2500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YCST $0.2000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YGOG $0.6500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YMAG $0.3000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YMET $0.3500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YNET $0.2500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YNVD $0.7500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YPLT $0.5000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YTSL $0.5000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YUNH $0.1500

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series SPXY $0.5000

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Resource Fund – ETF Series PGRX $0.0088

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund – ETF Series PSY $0.0534

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp, Class A BNK $0.1200¹ 08/31/2026 09/15/2026 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp - Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.0700¹ 08/31/2026 09/15/2026 Monthly



Estimated August 2026 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The August 2026 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNU.U US $0.2938 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.1857

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units PSA $0.0866

08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units PSU.U US $0.2811 08/27/2026 09/02/2026 Monthly



Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about August 26, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be August 27, 2026.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.