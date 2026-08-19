China Is Improving In Leadership & Foresight Faster Than Any Country in Asia Pacific, the Chandler Index Finds

BANGKOK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China recorded the largest score improvement in the Leadership & Foresight pillar of any country in Asia Pacific since 2021, according to the latest 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI). Its rank in that pillar climbed from 50th to 17th globally, taking first place in East Asia. China's overall CGGI score also improved over the same period, moving the country from 42nd to 39th globally. The findings were released as part of CGGI's Asia Pacific regional engagement.

Now in its sixth year, the CGGI measures the capabilities and effectiveness of 133 governments worldwide, across seven pillars: Leadership & Foresight, Robust Laws & Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

“China's gains in the Leadership & Foresight pillar are concentrated in two specific areas, adaptability and long-term vision, the qualities that contribute to how well a government can respond to a fast-changing environment. These gains point to where China's strengthening has been most measurable, in terms of scores over the 2021 to 2026 period,” said Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at the Chandler Governance Group (CGG).

Governance gains across most pillars

China's rise in Leadership & Foresight was driven largely by two of the pillar's five indicators. In Adaptability, China's global rank rose from 38th to 7th since 2021. In Long-term Vision, China rose from 23rd to 8th. Strategic Prioritisation and Innovation also improved, while Ethical Leadership saw little change.

China also led East Asia's improvement in the Helping People Rise pillar, which measures outcomes for citizens such as education, health and economic opportunity. Its overall rank in the pillar climbed from 45th to 40th globally, driven mainly by a sharp gain in Environmental Performance, where China's rank rose from 60th to 38th, and in Income Distribution, where it rose from 101st to 92nd. Gender Gap and Non-Discrimination both declined slightly over the same period.

Strong Institutions and Attractive Marketplace posted modest score improvements since 2021. Global Influence & Reputation held broadly steady, and Robust Laws & Policies saw only a marginal gain.

Financial Stewardship was the exception. China's score in this pillar declined every year since 2021, though its 20th-place global rank remains comparatively strong. The decline mirrored a global pattern driven by fiscal pressure: Financial Stewardship saw the steepest average decline of any CGGI pillar worldwide over the five-year period, with 70% of countries tracked since 2021 posting lower scores and only three in Asia Pacific improving.

China's gains come amidst a strong performance for the region. Asia Pacific recorded the world's sharpest regional governance improvement over the five-year period. In 2026, 79% of the region's governments posted higher scores year-on-year. All four East Asian countries, China, Japan, South Korea, and Mongolia, improved their overall scores since 2021.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments a diagnostic tool to benchmark performance and identify areas for capability development, drawing on evidence from peers across the region and around the world.

“China's results point to where the strongest gains are concentrated, and where progress has been more modest. That distinction matters more than a single overall number. It gives policymakers an evidence base to support better policy decisions and resource allocation,” said Naidu.

The full 2026 Index, including country profiles, pillar scores, and historical comparisons, is available at https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/

Media Inquiries:

Kiara Kijburana | kiara.kijburana@chandlergovernance.com

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