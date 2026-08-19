Asia Pacific Outpaces the World in Governance Gains, the Chandler Index Finds

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific demonstrates the strongest improvement as a region in the latest 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), with 79% of its governments recording higher scores this year and Singapore holding the top global rank for a fourth consecutive year.

Now in its sixth year, the CGGI measures the capabilities and effectiveness of 133 governments worldwide, across seven pillars: Leadership & Foresight, Robust Laws & Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

The findings were presented by Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at the Chandler Governance Group (CGG), at a joint session titled “Future-Ready Governance in Asia and the Pacific,” as part of the OECD-UNDP-OPDC “Transforming Public Services in Thailand” programme in Bangkok. The session also introduced the Future-Ready Governance Index (FRGI), a new benchmarking tool the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and CGG are jointly developing for governments across Asia Pacific to navigate an era of uncertainty, structural transformation, and growing complexity.

“Asia Pacific's progress this year shows that sustained investment in institutions and public service delivery pays off, even in a difficult global environment. What stands out is how broad-based this has been. The region improved across six of the Index's seven pillars since 2021, which suggests deliberate, sustained capability building in areas that matter most to citizens,” said Naidu.

The Index finds governance improvement is widespread, but not uniform

Home to just over half the world's population, the 19 Asia Pacific countries in the CGGI recorded the largest improvement in average overall score of any region since 2021. The region also places five countries in the global top 20, with 11 in the top half of the Index. Singapore (1), Australia (11), New Zealand (13), South Korea (16) and Japan (17) are the region's top five performers. The sharpest gains are concentrated in the Strong Institutions and Helping People Rise pillars.

Thailand ranks 58th globally, in the upper half of the Index, anchored by a strong 18th-place global rank in the Financial Stewardship pillar, notably higher than its overall position. Financial Stewardship remains a persistent challenge across Asia Pacific: only three countries, Mongolia, Viet Nam and Japan, strengthened their scores in that pillar since 2021, highlighting how challenging fiscal consolidation and spending discipline have become.

Progress was uneven across the region. All four East Asian countries, China, Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, improved their overall scores since 2021. Viet Nam recorded the largest overall score improvement in Asia Pacific since the Index began. Oceania is the region's strongest performer, with both Australia and New Zealand ranking in the global top 20. South Asia tells a more mixed story: only Nepal improved its overall score since 2021, though India's most recent year-on-year results suggest a turnaround, with gains in Financial Stewardship and Helping People Rise.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments a diagnostic tool to benchmark performance and identify areas for capability development, drawing on evidence from peers across the region and around the world.

“Asia Pacific's governments have shown they can improve, and the CGGI provides the evidence base to identify which foundational capabilities need strengthening. Building on that, the Future-Ready Governance Index, which CGG and UNDP are jointly developing, is designed to help them build the capabilities to stay ahead of what comes next,” said Naidu.

The full 2026 Index, including country profiles, pillar scores, and historical comparisons, is available at https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/

Media Inquiries:

Kiara Kijburana | kiara.kijburana@chandlergovernance.com

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