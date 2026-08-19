Viet Nam Is Asia Pacific's Most Improved Government Since 2021, the Chandler Index Finds

BANGKOK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viet Nam recorded the largest overall score improvement of any country in Asia Pacific since 2021, according to the latest 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), climbing from 58th to 49th globally. The improvement was broad-based, with Viet Nam's score rising in six of the seven CGGI pillars. It was also one of only three countries in the region to have improved in the Financial Stewardship pillar over the five-year period. The findings were released as part of CGGI's Asia Pacific engagement.

Now in its sixth year, the CGGI measures the capabilities and effectiveness of 133 governments across seven pillars: Leadership & Foresight, Robust Laws & Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

“Financial Stewardship is one of the most challenging pillars to register improvements over time. Most governments in the region, and around the world, have seen their scores decline. In Viet Nam's case, we can see exactly where the score improvement came from: a sharp gain in Country Budget Surplus, plus smaller gains in Government Debt and Country Risk Premium,” said Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at the Chandler Governance Group (CGG).

Drivers of Viet Nam's improvement

Viet Nam's rank in Financial Stewardship climbed from 39th in 2021 to 12th globally, against a global backdrop in which the pillar recorded the steepest average decline of any in the CGGI. Only Mongolia and Japan also improved in this pillar across Asia Pacific. The improvement spanned three of the pillar's four indicators, led by Country Budget Surplus, where Viet Nam's rank rose from 81st to 32nd, with smaller gains in Government Debt and Country Risk Premium. Spending Efficiency was already a perfect score in 2021 and remained there in 2026, Viet Nam's only perfect score in the Index.

Leadership & Foresight was Viet Nam's largest overall gain, lifting its global rank from 61st to 25th, led by sharp gains in Adaptability, a measure of government responsiveness to change, and Long-term Vision, up from 40th to 18th.

Helping People Rise also improved, driven by a sharp gain in Personal Safety, where Viet Nam's rank climbed from 97th to 53rd, though Environmental Performance fell sharply, from 74th to 121st globally, the steepest drop of any indicator in Viet Nam's results. Strong Institutions, Attractive Marketplace and Robust Laws & Policies also improved. Global Influence & Reputation was the only pillar to decline, falling from 72nd to 83rd.

Viet Nam recorded Southeast Asia's largest improvement since 2021, in a sub-region that includes Singapore, the CGGI's top-ranked country globally for a fourth consecutive year. Asia Pacific recorded the world's sharpest regional governance improvement over five years, and in 2026 alone, 79% of its governments posted higher scores year-on-year.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments a diagnostic tool to benchmark performance and identify areas for capability development, drawing on evidence from peers across the region and around the world.

“Viet Nam's results this year span institutional capacity, fiscal management and citizen outcomes. Viet Nam offers a model to others of what broad-based, sustained improvement can look like in practice,” said Naidu.

The full 2026 Index, including country profiles, pillar scores, and historical comparisons, is available at https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/

Media Inquiries:

Kiara Kijburana | kiara.kijburana@chandlergovernance.com

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