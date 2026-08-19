East Oak Introduces The Pitmate™ Tabletop 20-In Electric Smoker: Real Wood-Smoked Flavor For Every Outdoor Space

Newark, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Oak today announced the launch of the Pitmate™ Tabletop 20-Inch Electric Smoker , a compact outdoor smoker designed for people who want authentic wood-smoked flavor without a full backyard, bulky equipment, or an all-day BBQ commitment. Built with a space-saving footprint, family-sized cooking capacity, fast preheating, and intuitive digital controls, the 20 inch smoker makes weeknight meals, family dinners, patio gatherings, balcony cooking, and tailgates easier than ever. Pre-orders open August 12, with Early Bird pricing reserved for East Oak subscribers through August 23, followed by standard pre-order pricing through September 13. Regular retail pricing begins September 14.





A Tabletop Electric Smoker Designed for Outdoor Living

The Pitmate™ 20-inch Tabletop Electric Smoker represents a new category in compact outdoor cooking. East Oak engineered this tabletop BBQ solution to bring authentic wood-smoked flavor to patios, balconies, decks, and tailgates. Pitmate translates the performance and cooking principles of larger smokers into a compact 20-inch form factor that fits comfortably on a table or small outdoor surface. With this compact electric smoker, traditional BBQ experiences become more accessible for everyday use. “Our mission at East Oak has always been to redefine how people experience the outdoors, no matter the size of their living space," said East Oak’s Chief Executive Officer. "With the Pitmate™, we wanted to break down the barriers of traditional barbecuing. You shouldn't need a massive backyard or an entire weekend to enjoy the authentic flavor of real wood-smoked brisket. We’ve packed professional-grade performance into a compact, tabletop design, making the rich culture of pitmaster cooking accessible for everyday balcony dinners and patio gatherings alike.”





Key features of the Pitmate™ electric smoker include:

Foam-insulated construction designed to reduce heat loss and maintain stable internal cooking temperatures for consistent results

Side-mounted wood chip chamber that delivers steady, sustained smoke throughout extended cooking sessions, allowing for low-maintenance operation

Three-tier configuration offering 544 square inches of usable cooking space, suitable for brisket, ribs, whole chickens, or full family meals

The unit features a tempered glass viewing window that allows users to monitor cooking progress without opening the door, helping preserve heat and smoke consistency throughout the cook. Designed for both beginners and BBQ users, Pitmate™ incorporates a digital temperature control system and an integrated meat probe, enabling users to set precise targets and maintain consistent results with minimal intervention.





A Modern, Compact Smoker for Outdoor Cooking

Everyday Smoke, Exceptional Flavor

East Oak designed the Pitmate™ to extend the smoky lifestyle beyond occasional, once-a-month gatherings. With a tabletop electric smoker featuring a viewing window, BBQ experiences no longer need to remain a rare occasion. The 20-inch Pitmate™ delivers efficient electric heating combined with an engineered wood-chip delivery system, enabling longer and more consistent smoke profiles that develop flavor over time.

Unlike traditional pit-style setups, the system is designed to minimize constant monitoring and intervention. This steady smoking process supports the development of a richer bark and juicier meat texture, while simplifying overall meal preparation.

Compact and Purposeful Design

East Oak recognizes the importance of design in modern outdoor living. The Pitmate™ electric smoker for family gatherings features a refined exterior silhouette, durable materials, and practical design elements suited for contemporary outdoor environments. It is designed to complement modern patios and urban balconies, while remaining durable enough for tailgates and camping use.

This balance of form and function positions the Pitmate™ as a strong option for beginners exploring electric smoking in the United States.

Pre-Order Campaign and Early Bird Opportunities

East Oak will open Early Bird pre-orders for the Pitmate™ Tabletop Electric Smoker on August 12, with the first 300 units available to customers who subscribe through the East Oak website at a special introductory price of $199.99 until August 23. Each Early Bird order includes a complimentary custom-fit 20" smoker cover and heavy-duty, heat-resistant gloves, providing additional value at no extra cost. Standard pre-orders will continue from August 24 through September 13 at $229.99 and will include the same promotional items. On September 14, the Pitmate™ will officially launch and transition to standard retail pricing at $249.99, while the Standard Bundle will be offered at its regular retail price of $297.92. The Pitmate™ Tabletop Electric Smoker will be available exclusively through the Official East Oak Website , Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and The Home Depot online store.

This phased pre-order structure is designed to build early market momentum and encourage initial adoption among early customers and content creators, who may showcase Pitmate™’s performance across social media platforms and demonstrate the differences between tabletop electric smokers and larger traditional smoker units.





About East Oak

Founded in 2021 in California, East Oak is an outdoor lifestyle and culinary brand focused on merging precision engineering with intuitive design. The company develops professional-grade smoking solutions and aims to make smoke-based cooking more accessible to a broader range of users. In doing so, East Oak brings traditional smoking methods to modern outdoor living environments.

For more information, please contact East Oak’s media team.

Media Contact:

East Oak PR Team

East Oak Designs, Inc

press@eastoak.com

https://www.eastoak.com/

Social Media:

Instagram: eastoak_official

Facebook Community: East Oak Grill & Smoke Club_Official