Freedom Holding Marks New Türkiye Milestone as Freedom Yatırım Secures Brokerage License





ISTANBUL, Turkey, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş., a subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), has received an operating license from the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB). Freedom Yatırım has become the first broadly authorized foreign brokerage firm to receive such a license in Türkiye since 1992.

The license marks an important step in Freedom Holding Corp.’s expansion in Türkiye and supports its broader strategy to grow its brokerage business and international capital markets infrastructure in the country.

“Receiving this operating license is an important milestone for Freedom Holding Corp. It marks our entry into the Turkish brokerage market as the first broadly authorized foreign firm to receive such a license in 34 years,” said Timur Turlov, Founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. operates through more than 200 offices in over 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. According to its latest financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company’s total assets stood at US$14 billion as of June 30, 2026. Brokerage remains one of its core business lines, accounting for approximately 39% of total net revenue.

Freedom Yatırım will draw on Freedom Holding Corp.’s international brokerage expertise, technology, and infrastructure as it prepares to launch investment services in Türkiye.

Connecting Türkiye with International Markets

Freedom Yatırım plans to offer more than traditional brokerage services. Using TraderNet, Freedom Holding Corp.’s proprietary trading platform, the company intends to build infrastructure that provides two-way access between the Turkish market and international capital markets.

For investors in Türkiye, the goal is to gradually broaden access to international markets through Freedom Holding Corp.’s global brokerage capabilities.

Freedom Yatırım has also completed its integration with Borsa İstanbul, giving clients across the Group’s international brokerage network access to investment opportunities in the Turkish market. The network has more than 870,000 client accounts.

Freedom Holding Corp. expects this infrastructure to help increase international participation in Türkiye’s capital markets and strengthen links between Borsa İstanbul and global financial markets.

Building an Integrated Digital Ecosystem

Freedom Holding Corp. recently completed the acquisition of a 99.32% stake in Turkish Bank A.Ş. through its subsidiary Freedom Finansal Hizmetler A.Ş. Following the acquisition, the bank’s shareholders approved the change of its trade name to Freedom Bank A.Ş.

Together, Freedom Bank and Freedom Yatırım are expected to form the core of Freedom Holding Corp.’s digital financial ecosystem in Türkiye, combining banking and investment services with other digital offerings.

“Our ambition in Türkiye goes beyond brokerage. We plan to build an integrated digital financial ecosystem around Freedom Bank and Freedom Yatırım, bringing banking, investment, and other digital services together over time. We will draw on our experience in Kazakhstan, where Freedom SuperApp already combines financial and everyday digital services within a single platform, while adapting the model to the needs of the Turkish market,” Turlov stated.

For the local team, the next stage will be to combine the Group’s international capabilities with expertise in the Turkish market.

“Türkiye is a long-term market for us. We want to combine the Group’s technology, financial strength, and international capital markets expertise with strong local knowledge to build a sustainable business here,” said Vladimir Pochekuev, Partner at Freedom Holding Corp. and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Freedom Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.

Pochekuev also expressed his appreciation to the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye for its constructive and professional engagement throughout the licensing process.

Preparing to Launch Operations

Following receipt of its operating license, Freedom Yatırım is continuing to prepare for the launch of full-scale operations in the Turkish market. The company is conducting comprehensive system testing and finalizing its operational readiness.

Freedom Yatırım intends to offer clients technology-driven, user-friendly investment services tailored to the regulatory requirements and specific needs of the Turkish market.

“Türkiye has a large and increasingly sophisticated investor base, with growing interest in diversifying portfolios across markets and asset classes. Our focus will be on combining access to international markets with strong local expertise and a high standard of client service,” said Vusal Mamedov, Senior Adviser to the Board of Directors of Freedom Yatırım.

About Freedom Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.

Freedom Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. operates under Freedom Finansal Hizmetler A.Ş., a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. The company received approval for its establishment from the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB) in 2025 and, upon completing all regulatory requirements, obtained its operating license in 2026 to provide brokerage services in Türkiye’s capital markets. Freedom Yatırım seeks to leverage its international expertise and in-depth understanding of the Turkish market to provide investors with innovative investment solutions.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 24 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, multiple EU countries, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company’s principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Natalia Kharlashina

Freedom Holding Corp.

prglobal@ffin.kz

+77013641454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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