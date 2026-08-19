The Bank of Lithuania’s Financial Market Supervision Committee has granted Modestas Sutkaitis permission to serve as a member of the Management Board of UAB Urbo bankas

UAB Urbo bankas (hereinafter – the Bank), juridinio asmens kodas 112027077, adresas: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

Following the Bank’s application for permission for Modestas Sutkaitis to serve as a member of the Management Board of the Bank and in accordance with Article 34 of the Law on Banks of the Republic of Lithuania and the Regulations on the Assessment of Managers and Persons Performing Key Functions of Financial Market Participants Supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, the Chairwoman of the Bank of Lithuania’s Financial Market Supervision Committee decided to grant Modestas Sutkaitis permission to serve as a member of the Management Board of the Bank.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt



