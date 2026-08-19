Cedar Electronics selects TomTom Orbis Maps to enhance speed awareness across the United States

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced that Cedar Electronics, a leading provider of automotive safety and driver awareness solutions, has selected TomTom Orbis Maps for integration into its Escort and Cobra radar detector products in markets where these features are supported.

By leveraging TomTom’s high-quality, frequently refreshed speed limit data, Cedar Electronics can validate and maintain up-to-date posted road speed information across the United States. The integration is designed to improve the quality of speed awareness alerts, helping drivers stay informed of posted speed limits and changing road conditions where the products are used.

TomTom’s speed intelligence is built from multiple complementary sources, including official government and municipal datasets, field-verified survey information, and anonymized probe data from connected vehicles, navigation devices, and apps. This layered approach enables TomTom to validate, enrich, and frequently refresh speed information across the road network, including roads where speed limit information may be incomplete, inconsistently signed, or changing. The result is highly reliable speed data that helps customers deliver accurate driver information at scale.

“Our customers rely on our products to provide accurate, real-time information that helps them make safer decisions on the road,” said Jeff Stevens, Head of R&D, Cedar Electronics. “TomTom’s speed limit data delivers the accuracy, freshness, and nationwide coverage we need to help drivers stay aware of changing road conditions and posted speed limits across the United States.”

“Reliable speed limit information is an essential component for more informed driving experiences,” said Benoit Joly, Head of Sales, TomTom. “We’re pleased to support Cedar Electronics with trusted speed intelligence that combines authoritative sources, real-world driving insights, and continuous validation to help deliver accurate speed awareness alerts for drivers across the United States.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Cedar Electronics:

Cedar Electronics pioneers technology to keep people connected and informed on the move. As the parent company of Cobra Electronics and ESCORT Radar, Cedar offers a diverse portfolio spanning leisure communications, driver awareness, and connected business solutions; helping customers navigate work, travel, and adventure with greater confidence.

www.cedarelectronics.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/632f1933-49b0-493b-9fc1-9470762a8d9f