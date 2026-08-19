Investor Relations and Fundraising Strategist Liana Zavo Brings “Shark Tank on Steroids” Roadshow Model to New York City and Global Markets

Following Successful Monaco Engagement Representing a Leading Oil and Gas Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liana Zavo , founder of ZavoVentures and ZavoMedia PR Group, has completed a successful investor roadshow in Monaco, where she represented an oil and gas company before an audience of international investors at the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo. The engagement is her latest in a track record that now spans 12 countries, including Israel, with her next roadshow scheduled for Dubai in the fourth quarter. In New York City, Zavo hosts roadshows on a regular basis for micro-cap and small-cap companies.





Liana Zavo Wall Street’s Roadshow Strategist and the Shark of Capital Strategy

Marie Antoinette Furtado, a natural resources expert, UN ambassador and fashion designer, said Zavo’s ability to bring people together stood out. “Meeting Liana Zavo in Monaco was extraordinary,” Furtado said. “She has the rare ‘it factor,’ the ability to connect investors, leaders and opportunities across the globe.” The Monaco roadshow was structured as a non-deal roadshow, meaning the company was not raising capital or soliciting investment during the engagement itself. Instead, the three days were built to introduce leadership directly to investors, strengthen relationships and build long-term credibility ahead of any future capital raise. Non-deal roadshows are a standard tool used by public companies to keep investors informed and engaged between formal offerings, and Zavo’s model applies the same curated, relationship-first approach that defines her broader roadshow strategy.

The Monaco and upcoming Dubai engagements are part of an investor roadshow model Zavo calls “Shark Tank on steroids,” which she has run for the past four years. The three-day format brings roughly 30 investors a day, including family offices, venture capital firms and strategic partners, into curated meetings and dinners with participating companies, creating close to 90 investor touchpoints in a single engagement.

A Model Built on Visibility Before the Ask

Zavo’s approach draws on her background in public relations. Through ZavoMedia PR Group, she has spent years positioning founders, executives, family offices and venture capital firms, work that revealed a consistent gap: companies with strong fundamentals and real capital plans, but little visibility outside their own networks.

“Companies spend enormous amounts of time preparing financial models and investor decks, but capital is still relationship-driven,” Zavo said. “If investors don’t know who you are, don’t understand your story or haven’t developed confidence in your leadership, the deck alone isn’t going to create that relationship.”

That belief shapes her framework: Visibility. Credibility. Capital. Visibility gets a company discovered. Credibility gives investors a reason to keep paying attention. Relationships create the opening for capital to follow.

Three Days, Ninety Conversations, One Story Under Pressure

Rather than filling a ballroom with hundreds of attendees, Zavo’s roadshow model favors curated access and repeated, meaningful conversation. Each of the three days is anchored by a tailored, curated investor dinner, giving executives a more intimate setting to build relationships with investors beyond the formal meetings and presentations. For management teams, the three days function as a live test of their investor narrative, surfacing which questions repeat, which parts of the story land and where the pitch needs more clarity.

“By the third day, you’re not telling the story the same way you told it on day one,” Zavo said. “You’re hearing investors, understanding their concerns and learning what resonates. That feedback can be incredibly valuable.”

Jim Bark, a private investor and former M&A banker who attended one of Zavo’s investor dinners, said her strength lies in bringing the right people into the room.

“Liana is super talented at community building. She brings companies together with investors in a way that just works,” Bark said. “She has a great eye, and she’s a master connector and storyteller.”

Where PR and IR Converge

Zavo’s model brings public relations and investor relations together under one strategy, rather than treating them as separate functions. Before and around each roadshow, ZavoMedia PR Group builds visibility for the company and its leadership, so that by the time investors sit down at the table, they are already meeting a name they recognize.

“Public relations tells the market why you matter. Investor relations explains why the business matters as an opportunity,” Zavo said. “When those two stories are aligned, management walks into investor conversations from a much stronger position.”

Through ZavoVentures , Zavo also works directly with family offices and venture capital organizations, giving her insight into both sides of the table: what investors need to evaluate an opportunity quickly, and what companies need to reach the right investors for their stage, sector and capital requirements.

A Global Model, Four Years in the Making

Over the past four years, Zavo has built a track record that now spans 12 countries, including Israel and an upcoming Dubai engagement in the fourth quarter. Her proven track record has positioned her as Wall Street’s Roadshow Strategist, the go-to architect behind investor experiences built to convert attention into relationships. Much of that work centers on micro-cap and small-cap public companies, which often carry strong fundamentals but struggle to get in front of the right investors. Her focus remains the same wherever she works: building the visibility and credibility that make an investor room worth walking into.

“I’m not interested in simply putting another pitch event on the calendar,” Zavo said. “I want to create an experience where companies have three days to be seen, heard and challenged by investors, and where we surround those conversations with the visibility and credibility necessary to make people pay attention.”

About Liana Zavo

Liana Zavo is an investor relations, public relations and fundraising strategist and the founder of ZavoVentures and ZavoMedia PR Group, headquartered in Midtown Manhattan at Fifth Avenue and 51st Street in New York City. For the past four years, she has advised public and private companies, including micro-cap and small-cap public companies, founders, family offices and venture capital organizations on investor positioning, strategic communications and capital strategy across 12 countries, including Israel and Dubai.

About ZavoVentures

ZavoVentures is an investment and investor-relations platform founded by Liana Zavo, working with public and private companies on capital strategy, investor introductions and curated roadshow experiences. The platform connects companies with family offices, venture capital firms and private investors, and works directly within the investment community to understand what both companies and investors need to move a relationship forward. ZavoVentures is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.