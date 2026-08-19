Regula Earns Double Recognition for Age Assurance as Global Requirements Expand

RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula , a global developer of identity verification solutions, has received two new industry recognitions for its age verification technologies. The company has once again been named an Age Assurance Pioneer in Biometric Update's 2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report and has also won the Community Choice Award in the Biometrics category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards .





Regula earns 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Award Community Choice recognition for its age verification technology

The recognition comes as age assurance is becoming a legal requirement across an increasing number of markets and industries. Governments worldwide are introducing legislation that requires online platforms, retailers, gaming providers, social media services, and other digital businesses to establish whether users meet applicable age requirements before granting access to age-restricted products and content. As a result, organizations need age assurance methods that provide the level of confidence required for a particular decision while limiting unnecessary data collection and friction for legitimate users.

Recognition from industry experts and the cybersecurity community

In its latest market report, Biometric Update once again named Regula an Age Assurance Pioneer. According to the report, a Pioneer is a select vendor recognized for its technology effectiveness, innovation, business stability, market position, and long-term contribution to the maturity of the age assurance market. The report also notes that a Pioneer has successfully passed an independent biometric laboratory evaluation and established itself as a trusted technology provider.

Separately, Regula's age verification technology was named the 2026 Community Choice Winner in the Biometrics category of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, reflecting strong support from customers, partners, and the broader cybersecurity community.

Different risks require different levels of age assurance

Age assurance can answer different questions at different levels of confidence: whether a person appears to be above a certain age, whether a trusted identity document confirms their age, or whether the person presenting that document is its legitimate holder. The appropriate level depends on the use case, regulatory requirements, and the consequences of an incorrect decision.

Regula enables this risk-based approach by allowing businesses to configure verification workflows within the Regula IDV Platform , using age estimation, document verification, biometric verification, liveness detection, and fraud signals individually or in combination.

The company's latest innovation for biometric consistency checks further strengthens this approach. Introduced earlier this year, the technology cross-checks biometric age estimation against verified identity documents and facial comparison results to detect attempts to use authentic IDs that belong to someone else – one of the fastest-growing fraud techniques observed across digital onboarding and age-restricted services.

The effectiveness of Regula's approach to age verification is supported by independent testing. For example, in the NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) results published in 2025, Regula achieved leading results in numerical age estimation across multiple demographic groups and ranked among the top three performers in the Challenge 25 and Child Online Safety (ages 13–16) categories.

“The central question in age assurance is what evidence is sufficient for a particular age-related decision. In some cases, a privacy-preserving age estimate may provide the required level of confidence. In higher-risk scenarios, organizations may need to verify a document and establish that it belongs to the person presenting it. Businesses need the flexibility to apply the appropriate level of assurance without collecting more personal data or creating more friction than the situation requires,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Today, Regula's age verification technologies support organizations across financial services, gaming, online marketplaces, telecommunications, digital platforms, and other industries where reliable age checks are becoming an operational and legal necessity. Learn more on the Regula website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world’s largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company’s technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

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