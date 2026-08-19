To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 August 2026
Announcement no. 68/2026
Interim Financial Report H1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit
On August 19, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit for first half of 2026.
Please see the attached files:
- Jyske Realkredit Financial Announcement H1 2026.pdf
- Jyske Realkredit Interim Financial Report H1 2026.pdf
Any inquiries can be directed at CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, telephone (+45) 89 89 92 20 or mobile (+45) 28 56 60 95.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
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