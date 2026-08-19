To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 August 2026

Announcement no. 68/2026

Interim Financial Report H1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit

On August 19, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit for first half of 2026.

Please see the attached files:

Jyske Realkredit Financial Announcement H1 2026.pdf

Jyske Realkredit Interim Financial Report H1 2026.pdf

Any inquiries can be directed at CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, telephone (+45) 89 89 92 20 or mobile (+45) 28 56 60 95.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com

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