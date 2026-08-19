DC Wine & Spirits Adds Next-Day and Same-Day Delivery for Wine Gifts Across the Northeast and California

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DC Wine & Spirits, an online retailer specializing in curated champagne, wine and gift basket collections, announced next-day delivery availability across the states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, alongside same-day delivery in the Washington, D.C. area and Los Angeles, and next-day delivery on select gifts throughout the rest of California. The expanded shipping options are effective immediately and apply to the company's champagne gift and wine basket collections.

Customers ordering champagne and wine gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, corporate occasions or last-minute celebrations can now expect their orders to arrive faster, without sacrificing the packaging and presentation the brand is known for.

Faster Delivery Across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

DC Wine & Spirits now offers 1-2-day delivery in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The timeline covers the company's full range of gift options, including its champagne gift baskets for New York, champagne gift delivery in New Jersey, champagne gift delivery in Connecticut, and champagne gift delivery in Massachusetts. The company's wine basket delivery line is also available in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles

In the Washington, D.C. metro area, DC Wine & Spirits is now offering same-day local delivery on qualifying orders placed before the daily cutoff, continuing the company's presence in its home market. Details on same-day eligibility for the D.C. area are posted on the company's website.

Same-day delivery is also now available for select gift items in Los Angeles, marking DC Wine & Spirits' first same-day service on the West Coast. Customers elsewhere in California and the broader San Francisco area can access next-day delivery on select gift items, giving West Coast customers faster access to the company's champagne and wine gift assortment for the first time.

"Our goal is to make premium wine gifting more convenient for customers who need reliable delivery for important occasions," said Tom Gera. "Expanding next-day delivery across additional markets and introducing same-day delivery in Los Angeles allows us to better serve both personal and corporate gifting needs while maintaining the quality and presentation our customers expect."

Supporting the Company's Broader Gifting Collection

The faster delivery windows extend to the company's existing product lines, including champagne gift baskets, wine baskets, champagne flute sets, wooden gift boxes, and personalized wine and champagne gifts. DC Wine & Spirits also continues to serve markets such as champagne delivery Philadelphia or wine gift delivery Florida, where standard delivery timelines remain in place.

Customers can browse the full range of delivery-eligible gifts and check delivery timelines for their area at dcwineandspirits.com.

About DC Wine & Spirits

DC Wine & Spirits is a premium retailer specializing in curated wine, champagne, and gourmet gift baskets. The brand is known for quality, thoughtful presentation, and an approach that balances elegance with accessibility, catering to both personal and corporate gifting needs.

Media Contact

DC Wine & Spirits

Website: https://www.dcwineandspirits.com/

Email: contact@dcwineandspirits.com

Phone: +1 202-459-8489