PlanRadar AI Agents Close the Gap Between What Happens on a Project and What Gets Done

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PlanRadar, a leading platform for 360° digital documentation, communication and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects, announces PlanRadar AI Agents. Built to close the follow-up gap, AI Agents give teams time back and scale follow-up without adding headcount.

Every construction, real estate and facility management project depends on hundreds of small actions to keep moving, and until now, someone has had to step in and complete each one themselves. PlanRadar AI Agents change that, once an agent is triggered it completes the action itself, without an approval step, so results arrive the moment they're needed rather than whenever someone gets to them.

PlanRadar customers can build their own agents using natural language prompts to automate workflows or draw on a collection of ready-made PlanRadar agents. The Response agent, for example, reads an incoming Request for Information (RFI), searches the project's documents, and creates a reply with the exact source named, cutting the time to a first response from hours to minutes. Every agent action is logged and attributed, and customers can test exactly what an agent will do before it goes live, so teams stay in full control of what runs automatically.

For customers who want extra support, PlanRadar's Forward Deployed Engineers work directly with teams to uncover and build the AI Agent use cases most valuable to their business, helping customers get their first agents live faster.

Ibrahim Imam, PlanRadar Group Co-CEO, comments: “Our customers want the routine work on a project to take care of itself, without giving up any control over what happens, and that is exactly what PlanRadar AI Agents deliver. Our agents catch what could otherwise slip through and turn into rework, so project teams can focus on the judgement calls only people can make. For PlanRadar customers, this shift means agents that get on with the work as it happens.”

Clemens Hammerl, Chief Product Officer at PlanRadar, adds: “Customers do not want another system to log into or another workspace to manage. They want more of their jobs completed from just one location. PlanRadar AI Agents run on existing project data, with each agent checked against its creator's own access every time it runs, so nothing it does goes further than the person who built it could. Building an AI Agent is like briefing a new teammate, easy to describe in your own words, and ready to act every time you need it. Every agent is built on that same principle, real autonomy matched with real control.”

The addition of AI Agents adds another layer of capability to PlanRadar, which already includes document management, reporting and integration features, enabling customers to connect all project processes in one place. General contractors, specialty contractors and project managers typically run the highest volumes of issues and inspections on a project and stand to benefit most as that work increasingly runs on its own.

AI Agents are built directly into PlanRadar and every agent runs within PlanRadar's existing, ISO-certified security and data-protection standards, with no change to how project data is stored or processed. Full details on PlanRadar's approach to data security and privacy are available at planradar.com/data-security-and-privacy-at-planradar.

PlanRadar AI Agents are available across all PlanRadar plans as part of the platform's AI features. This first release is the start of a wider roadmap, with future versions set to expand what agents can do and where they can connect.

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About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is an award-winning, digital SaaS field management platform for documentation, reality capture, communication, and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects. The AI-powered platform digitizes all daily processes across real estate and construction projects, enabling teams to enhance quality, cut costs and work more efficiently. PlanRadar gives teams real-time access to critical project data and connects every stakeholder, from contractors and engineers to property managers and owners, with an easy-to-use experience and flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes. Today, over 200,000 professionals in over 75 markets are using PlanRadar to track, connect and solve issues on- and off-site. PlanRadar is currently available in more than 25 languages, and can be used across all iOS, Windows and Android devices. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, PlanRadar has 13 offices across the globe.

Contact: info@planradar.com

Website: www.planradar.com

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