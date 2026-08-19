Vaultik Collaborates with Chubb to Connect AI-Powered Watch and Jewellery , Valuation to Insurance

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultik has announced a new collaboration with Chubb , a leading global insurer, to provide watch and jewellery owners with a connected digital route from authentication and valuation to an insurance quote.

Through the Vaultik experience, collectors and eligible watch and jewellery owners can capture pictures of their items through a guided digital process, receive AI-powered authentication and valuation results, and continue within the same app to request an insurance quote from Chubb. Eligible customers can then purchase coverage digitally, underwritten by Chubb.





The experience can also be made available to customers through retailers, jewellers, and marketplace sellers. Vaultik currently partners with sellers on WhatNot and eBay Live and is now selecting additional marketplaces and partners to provide the service to their customers.

The collaboration addresses a traditionally fragmented process in which owners may need to arrange separate appointments for appraisal, transport valuable items, wait for valuation documentation and then contact an insurance provider independently.

By bringing these stages into a connected digital journey, Vaultik and Chubb aim to reduce the administrative steps involved in documenting and protecting valuable personal possessions. Collectors can begin the process from a picture while on the go, wherever they are.

Every AI-generated Vaultik valuation result is reviewed by experts at Birmingham Assay Office, one of the United Kingdom's four official Assay Offices. Established in 1773, Birmingham Assay Office provides expertise in precious metals, hallmarking, watches and jewellery.

AI is not intended to replace the work of expert authenticators and valuers, specialist equipment or physical examination; instead, Vaultik aims to use technology to bring greater trust to a market that has historically been fragmented and opaque by creating a shared memory layer for valuable objects, preserving information such as previous assessments, ownership, provenance, repairs, serial numbers and changes in condition so it can remain accessible throughout an object's lifecycle.

The expert review provides additional professional oversight to Vaultik's technology-generated valuation results and supports market-informed information before eligible customers continue to the Chubb insurance quote process.







From a Picture to an Insurance Quote

The Vaultik experience begins when a customer takes pictures of an eligible watch or jewellery item. Vaultik then uses AI-powered technology for authentication and valuation, followed by expert review from Birmingham Assay Office, with physical inspection when required. Eligible customers can then continue digitally within the same application to request a Chubb insurance quote and, where eligible, purchase coverage underwritten by Chubb.

Vaultik's proprietary AI protocol, KYP, or Know Your Product, evaluates information collected from the pictures to generate authentication and valuation outputs for eligible items. KYP is Vaultik's KYC solution designed to bring financial-grade identity to physical products.

Birmingham Assay Office then reviews each AI-generated Vaultik valuation result.

Once the review is complete, customers can continue within the application to obtain a quote from Chubb. Insurance coverage, where available and eligible, is offered digitally and underwritten by Chubb.

The service is available to consumers through Collect App at https://app.collect-app.com/insure .

Retailers and jewellers can also use Vaultik's business platform to provide eligible customers with access to the connected authentication, valuation and insurance journey. Additional information is available at https://www.vaultik.com .





Combining Technology with Specialist Review

Vaultik developed its technology to help owners better understand, document and manage valuable physical objects throughout their ownership lifecycle.

The company's digital authentication and valuation capabilities are designed to allow collectors to authenticate and value eligible products from pictures while on the go, while retaining professional review for valuation results.

Birmingham Assay Office's involvement adds specialist human assessment to the process. The organisation is responsible for testing precious metals and applying legally recognised hallmarks and also provides professional watch and jewellery valuation services.

Chubb contributes its experience in insuring valuable articles. Its Valuable Articles Coverage is designed for customers seeking protection for items ranging from individual pieces to larger collections.

The collaboration combines the respective roles of each organisation: Vaultik provides the technology for digital capture, AI-powered authentication and valuation through its KYP protocol; Birmingham Assay Office reviews Vaultik's AI-generated valuation results; and Chubb provides digital insurance quotes and underwrites eligible coverage.





Addressing a Common Challenge for Valuable-Item Owners

Owners of watches and jewellery may understand the personal significance of an item without knowing its current market value or the documentation required when seeking insurance.

This can be particularly challenging for people insuring a high-value purchase, inherited piece or collection for the first time.

Vaultik's approach establishes information about an eligible item from pictures before the customer proceeds to the insurance stage, providing a clearer record of the object and its assessed value.

Retailers, jewellers, and marketplace sellers can also provide eligible customers with access to the same authentication, valuation and insurance journey through Vaultik's business platform.

The Chubb collaboration also supports Vaultik's broader strategy of building digital infrastructure for valuable objects across authentication, valuation, ownership records, insurance, aftercare and resale.

By connecting several traditionally separate stages, the companies are creating a more direct route between understanding an object and seeking appropriate protection for it. Collectors can authenticate, value and seek insurance for an eligible product from pictures while on the go.





About Vaultik

Vaultik is a technology platform focused on authentication, valuation and digital ownership infrastructure for valuable physical assets. Its technology helps consumers and businesses document, understand and manage watches, jewellery and other valuable objects throughout their lifecycle. Vaultik also powers Collect App, which provides consumers with access to digital services for managing valuable possessions. More information is available at https://www.vaultik.com .





Legal Disclaimer

Insurance described is offered by Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc. (California license no. 0D12120). Insurance is underwritten and provided by ACE American Insurance Company or one of its U.S.-based Chubb underwriting company affiliates. Chubb is a third-party insurance carrier and is not an affiliate of Mintouge Ltd (trading as Vaultik / Collect App). Chubb is the marketing name used to refer to subsidiaries of Chubb Limited providing insurance and related services. For a list of these subsidiaries, please visit www.chubb.com . All products may not be available in all states. This communication contains product summaries only. Coverage is subject to the language of the policies as actually issued.

Surplus lines insurance is sold only through licensed surplus lines producers. CISA, 202 Halls Mill Road, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889-1600. If an insurance quote is obtained through this site, Vaultik may receive compensation relating to product visibility. Vaultik does not receive compensation or commission from the sale of insurance. Use of the term “partner” and/or “partnership” is for marketing purposes only and does not imply a legal partnership between the parties.



