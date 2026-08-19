To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 August 2026
Announcement no. 69/2026
Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated benchmark covered bond
Jyske Realkredit has mandated Jyske Bank, Danske Bank, Erste Group Bank, DZ Bank and RBC Capital Markets to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched.
Questions may be addressed to Lars Haslov, Head of ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 18 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.