Invitation to FLSmidth’s Capital Markets Day 2026

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

19 August 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth cordially invites institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to attend its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, expectedly from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CET. The event will take place at FLSmidth’s headquarters at Havneholmen 2, 2450 Copenhagen, Denmark, and can also be followed live via webcast.

The Capital Markets Day will be hosted by FLSmidth’s CEO, Toni Laaksonen, and members of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. During the event, management will provide an update on the company’s business operations, strategy and financial development.

Registration is done via email to FLSmidth’s Investor Relations team: FLS.IR@FLSmidth.com.

In-person attendance at the Capital Markets Day is subject to prior registration and confirmation due to limited seating capacity. In-person participation is intended for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media, while the live webcast of the Capital Markets Day is open to all interested parties. Participants wishing to attend the event are requested to register as soon as possible, and no later than Friday 16 October 2026.

A detailed agenda for the Capital Markets Day, along with webcast information and links, will be made available closer to the event date on FLSmidth’s website.

For any questions, please contact FLSmidth’s Investor Relations team.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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