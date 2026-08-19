Clash Royale Searches for Its First-Ever Rage Emote, As New Research Finds 85% of Players Who Rage Quit Come Back Enjoying the Game More

HELSINKI, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clash Royale is giving one player the chance to be immortalized as the game's first-ever Rage Emote — and to find out what really goes down when a match slips away, the hit mobile game commissioned research into 9,000 gamers across seven markets. The contest lands alongside Viking Season, an in-game event built to embrace the unfiltered emotions of gaming, which brings two new Heroes and a new Evolution.

The Rage Quit Is An Intermission

Rage quitting might look like an exit, but the data says it's an intermission that increases enjoyment.

85.1% of rage quitters say they enjoyed the game more when they came back

Mexico gets the most out of it: 90.5% enjoy the game more on return, against Germany's 74.4% — the two ends of the seven-market range

For The Love of The Game

Nobody rage quits a game they don't care about. What changes from market to market is how much of it shows.

Globally, gamers put it down to wanting to do well (31.1%), caring about the game (22.1%) and protecting a winning streak (21.9%)

More Brazilian gamers have rage quit than anywhere else — 77%, against Mexico's low of 59%

Just 2% of French gamers say they regularly feel annoyed when gaming, making them the gamers with the coolest heads.

Only 19% of German gamers regularly feel competitive when gaming, the lowest anywhere

America Films It. Britain Takes It To The Pub

Close to four in ten gamers who rage quit have done it somewhere public, but the vibes are different.

America is the only market that wants an audience: 55.6% of US rage quitters would happily post the clip

31.5% of UK public rage quitters did it in the pub — the highest anywhere

Brits would rather tell someone than show them, leading the world on ranting to a friend (20.8%) and screaming into a pillow (17.2%)



For Gen Z, Rage Quitting is Spectator Sport

For Gen Z, rage quitting isn't just something they do, it's something they watch other people do, on purpose.

IShowSpeed is Gen Z's rage-quit king: 32.3% name him as the ultimate online gaming rage quitter, more than 2.5 times the next name on the list, AngryGinge at 12.8%

40.7% of Gen Z say creators influence them to rage quit

And Gen Z takes the format out of the house. 46% have experienced game rage in public, including 43% at school or university, 30% on the bus, and 24% while queuing.





How to become Clash Royale's first-ever Rage Emote*

Download Clash Royale Dig up your funniest, wildest rage clip - old or new - and submit it to rage.supercell.com . Clips must be no more than 10 seconds long. Submissions open 17 August at 07:00 UTC and close 25 August at 14:59 UTC. The Top 10 clips will go head-to-head in a community vote. Opens August 25 at 15:00 UTC and closes August 28 at 14:59 UTC The winning rage audio - announced August 28 at 15:00 UTC - will be forged into Clash Royale’s first-ever Rage Emote, unlockable in-game via a milestone event.

*Except as otherwise specified in this section, the Contest is open worldwide to anyone aged 13 years or older residing in a country where Clash Royale is available for download and play through Supercell's official channels. If you would like to participate in the Contest, but are under 18 years of age or the age of majority as defined in your country of residence, you must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to enter. In order to enter, you also need a valid Supercell ID account.

Feel the Rage is available to watch now on the official Clash Royale YouTube channel.

Notes to editor

Research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Supercell among 9,000 gamers across seven markets - UK (1,000), USA (2,000), France (1,000), Germany (1,000), Brazil (1,000), Australia (1,000), and Mexico (2,000) - in August 2026. Results include age, gender, city, and regional breakdowns.

For more information, please contact supercellEMEAhub@wearetheromans.com.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Supercell’s dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.