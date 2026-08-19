Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 21 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen



19 August 2026

ROCKWOOL adjusts upwards its outlook for full-year 2026 revenue growth and investments

Reflecting broad-based sales momentum and timing of major investment commitments, ROCKWOOL raises its 2026 outlook for revenue growth and investments as follows:

Revenue growth is now expected between 5-7 percent, raised from previously 3-6 percent.

The investment level is expected to be around 750 MEUR excluding acquisitions, changed from previously around 700 MEUR.



Q2 and H1 2026 highlights:

Q2 2026 delivered strong 10 percent revenue growth in local currencies compared to last year with a record high revenue of 1,000 MEUR.

Revenue in H1 2026 reached 1,906 MEUR, an increase of six percent measured in local currencies and five percent in reported figures compared to last year.

In Q2 2026, EBIT increased three percent to 129 MEUR. EBIT margin reached 12.9 percent.

In H1 2026, EBIT reached 249 MEUR with an EBIT margin of 13.1 percent.

Investments in H1 2026 reached 353 MEUR excluding acquisitions, an increase of 182 MEUR compared to last year.



Outlook full-year 2026:

After delivering record high Q2 revenue driven by volume growth, we expect the broad-based momentum to continue through second half of 2026. Q2 volume growth included market share gains, supported by narrowing pricing gaps to competing insulation materials. We anticipate full-year revenue growth will be driven by both volume and sales price increases introduced to compensate inflation on energy and raw materials. However, we expect growth to be partly constrained by sourcing limitations in North America.

H1 2026 EBIT margin reached 13.1 percent and represents a satisfactory result. We maintain our expectation for full-year EBIT margin in the range of 13-14 percent. While sales price increases will support margins, the benefit will be partly offset by North American sourcing constraints, elevated maintenance costs and a less favourable product and country mix.

Our large investment projects are on track. Significant supply contracts are being finalised in 2026, with timing of down-payments driving our investment outlook to around 750 MEUR for the year.

Based on this, we forecast full-year revenue growth of 5-7 percent, changed from previously between 3-6 percent and the investment level to be around 750 MEUR excluding acquisitions, changed from previously around 700 MEUR. The outlook for EBIT margin is maintained between 13-14 percent.

ROCKWOOL Group will publish its full Q2 and H1 2026 results later today.



Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

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