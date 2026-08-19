SOUEAST Rides MENA’s Electrification Wave with Its Hybrid Portfolio

WUHU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by evolving government policies, expanding charging infrastructure, and consumer incentives, the new energy vehicle (NEV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has grown rapidly, unlocking new opportunities for global automotive brands. Building on its hybrid technology expertise, SOUEAST is strengthening its presence in this dynamic market and accelerating its global expansion strategy.

MENA's Electrification Surge: Unlocking NEV Growth

As low-carbon transformation accelerates, MENA countries are rolling out supportive policies to drive the development of the NEV market. As an early mover in EV adoption in the Gulf region, the UAE continues to refine its national EV policy framework, supporting wider market uptake through measures such as registration fee waivers and toll fee exemptions. Saudi Arabia plans to establish its EV charging presence across more than 1,000 locations, deploying over 5,000 fast chargers by 2030 in cities nationwide and along major connecting roads. Egypt continues to advance its National Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP), with a strong focus on the growth of the EV industry. Together, these efforts are driving MENA’s electrification transition from strategic planning to tangible implementation, creating long-term growth opportunities for NEV brands with a strong local presence.

As electrification advances, selecting the right technology pathway requires a deep understanding of MENA’s unique market conditions. With vast territories, long-distance travel requirements, and relatively limited charging infrastructures, the region continues to face challenges related to EV range and charging accessibility. Given the impact of extreme summer temperatures on battery performance, hybrid solutions provide a practical choice to meet diverse consumer needs. This is why SOUEAST has positioned hybrid models as its key offerings in the MENA region.

SOUEAST Accelerates MENA Presence with Hybrid Portfolio

Guided by its localization philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” SOUEAST is expanding its hybrid model portfolio and sales network to strengthen its presence across the MENA region.

SOUEAST’s S06 DM and S08 DM plug-in hybrid models have been introduced in more than 10 countries across the MENA region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt. Leveraging mature hybrid technology, the two vehicles strike an ideal balance between low fuel consumption, long range, and strong power performance, delivering efficient and comfortable mobility tailored to the region's diverse needs.

The S06 DM and S08 DM are equipped with 1.5TD hybrid-dedicated engine and hybrid system, providing 255kW max power and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 7.9s. The S06 DM offers a 114km NEDC pure-electric range and a combined range of over 850km, inspiring confidence for long-distance journeys.The S08 DM offers a 107km NEDC pure electric range, over 800km of combined range, and 5.3L/100 km depleted-battery fuel economy, combining dynamic performance with exceptional efficiency.

Meanwhile, SOUEAST is accelerating the localization of its sales and service ecosystem across the region. In Erbil, Iraq, the brand has established one of the largest automotive after-sales service centers. In Egypt, it has expanded its network to more than 20 sales showrooms and nearly 10 after-sales service outlets, while advancing local manufacturing plans. Two CKD models are expected to begin mass production in the second half of 2027.

Leveraging its mature hybrid technology, deep local adaptation, and well-established network, SOUEAST’s full range of hybrid models aligns with MENA countries’ low-carbon development goals and evolving consumer needs. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to expand its product portfolio and enhance localized services, delivering high-quality mobility solutions and contributing to the region’s transportation energy transition.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：

Brand website: www.soueast-motor.com

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Contact:

Weitong Liu

PR Manager

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f96338ff-eb94-4804-951b-abf6cd6aeb76