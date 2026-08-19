USDGO Lists for Custody on Ceffu, Widening Institutional Access to a Regulated Stablecoin

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that Ceffu, an institutional grade digital-asset platform offering custody and liquidity solutions, now supports USDGO as a custody asset on the Ceffu Platform. USDGO is a regulated enterprise stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor.

Eligible Ceffu clients can deposit, hold, and withdraw USDGO in their custody accounts, alongside their other supported digital assets. Built for institutions, Ceffu provides custody solutions designed to safeguard their assets and support the governance and operational requirements of institutional clients.

The listing addresses a constraint many institutions face when holding a stablecoin like USDGO: their mandates require an independent third-party custodian, and neither an exchange balance nor a single-party wallet meets that bar. Ceffu's integration directly resolves this barrier.

Jason Liu, Head of Stablecoin at OSL Group, said, “While USDGO is built on a highly regulated foundation, institutional adoption requires independent third-party custody. Ceffu’s support bridges this missing link, providing the regulated infrastructure necessary to satisfy institutional fiduciary mandates. This integration further strengthens USDGO’s institutional holdability, enabling regulated entities to allocate capital with enhanced operational confidence.”

Why that fix matters comes down to a distinction that is easy to overlook: being a well-run stablecoin and being a stablecoin an institution is allowed to hold are not the same thing.

Eligible Is Not the Same as Holdable

This distinction matters for USDGO. Eligibility and holdability are not the same thing. A stablecoin can be fully reserved, issued by a regulated bank and reported on a regular schedule. Yet it can still fall outside what an institution is permitted to hold, simply because the only places to keep it were an exchange account or a single-party wallet. Neither meets a third-party custody requirement.

USDGO was built to bridge that gap from the start. Custody support from an institutional specialist like Ceffu provides the missing link - connecting their trust framework to institutions eager to allocate, but lacking a compliant custody solution.

A Wider Holder Base, Backed by Real Growth

The broader significance is about who can now participate. Custody support expands the base of institutions able to hold USDGO. It reaches beyond those already comfortable with exchange balances or self-custody, bringing in treasuries, funds, and other regulated entities that operate under strict rules. For the broader market, it signals that USDGO is building the robust operational infrastructure that institutional adoption requires, not just growing its distribution and volume.

That infrastructure is arriving alongside real growth. Since its public launch in February 2026, USDGO has scaled to approximately US$1.2 billion in circulating supply. The addition of custody support on Ceffu further strengthens the infrastructure surrounding USDGO. Where Ceffu is licensed to offer custody locally, it gives institutions that are already eligible to hold USDGO access to a compliant custody option - supporting both existing supply and supply still to come.

For USDGO, this integration represents a meaningful step forward. It bridges the gap between institutional interest and institutional execution, allowing firms to hold the asset under the same custody standards as the rest of their portfolio.

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer. OSL Group is the brand operator and distributor. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO's official website: www.usdgo.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

This article provides information regarding the availability of USDGO on the Ceffu platform for informational purposes only. OSL Group makes no representations, warranties, or assurances, express or implied, as to whether Ceffu or its affiliates possess all required regulatory licenses, approvals, or registrations to offer their services in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this article constitutes an endorsement, solicitation, recommendation, or promotion of Ceffu's services. Users are solely responsible for conducting their own due diligence and verifying the legal and regulatory status of any third-party service provider before utilizing their services.