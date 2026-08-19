EHang Launches Global Fast Track Program to Accelerate International Commercialization of Pilotless eVTOL; Sri Lanka First to Adopt

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), a world-leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, today announced the launch of its Global Fast Track Program — a structured and accelerated pathway for the assessment and introduction of pilotless eVTOL operations in international markets. Sri Lanka is the inaugural market under the initiative, with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (“CAASL”) adopting the Fast Track Program, targeting sandbox commercialization within four months, subject to the successful completion of mandatory regulatory, technical, operational and safety assessments.





(Image: CAASL officially adopts EHang Global Fast Track Program, targeting sandbox commercialization within four months)

EHang Global Fast Track Program

Driven by EHang's global expansion strategy, the launch of its Global Fast Track Program is expected to expedite the deployment of EHang's pilotless eVTOL aircraft from initial regulatory engagement to commercial operations in new international markets.

Built upon EHang’s complete certifications for pilotless passenger eVTOL aircraft, its commercial operating experience in China, and proven safe flight records across 23 countries, this structured framework delivers a validation‑driven pathway. It is expected to enable international civil‑aviation authorities and partners to streamline certification and commercial roll‑out for pilotless eVTOL operations, aiming to compress timelines from years to months.

Rather than being built in isolation, this framework distills the practical experience EHang has accumulated through years of engagement from scratch with multiple civil aviation authorities, including operational learnings from early sandbox projects, as well as EHang talent teams covering the full end‑to‑end workflow spanning technology, airworthiness and flight operations to address regulatory requirements.

Drawing on that experience, Fast Track packages it into a replicable, four-phase roadmap, aiming to enable authorities to move from validation to commercialization more efficiently based on an already-certified aircraft:

1. Framework alignment — regulatory workflow established, and validation pathway defined.

2. Sandbox build-out — site designation, infrastructure and ground operations systems deployed.

3. Validation flights — sandbox flights conducted in accordance with established safety standards.

4. Commercial launch — operational approval and commercial service.

Sri Lanka — The Inaugural Market of EHang Global Fast Track Program

Sri Lanka was the first country to join the Fast Track Program, targeting initial sandbox commercialization within four months, subject to the successful completion of mandatory regulatory, technical, operational and safety assessments. Both parties reached a consensus to conduct continued technical work with CAASL inspectors and technical teams, and to jointly plan sandbox flight sites and practical operation scenarios.

Recently, EHang has held in‑depth multi‑round discussions with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation and the CAASL, alongside cross‑government stakeholders from defense, tourism, investment and aviation services. The high‑level engagements were chaired by Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Minister of Energy, together with Hon. Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister, and Mr. W.W.S. Mangala, Ministry Secretary, while Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director‑General & CEO of CAASL, led the technical deliberations on behalf of the civil aviation regulators.





(Image: EHang delegation holds technical discussions with Sri Lanka's civil aviation authorities’ officials on the Fast Track Program)

During the meetings, both sides exchanged in‑depth views on core topics covering eVTOL regulatory sandbox establishment, implementation pathway, regulatory requirements, operational framework, aircraft and technical requirements, infrastructure, airspace considerations, maintenance arrangements, personnel requirements, and multi‑sector stakeholder coordination.

Initial operations will focus on a designated sandbox zone centered on Port City in Colombo, where eVTOL operational services will be established. Potential routes under consideration include scenic flights over the “Eighth Wonder of the World” — the historic rock fortresses of Sigiriya, as well as the Pidurangala, also shuttle services connecting Katunayake Airport to hotels in central Colombo and catering to tourist mobility needs within Port City and the greater Colombo area. In addition to passenger services, unmanned maritime cargo logistics applications are also being explored. EHang will act as the provider of eVTOL aircraft, operation systems, technical services and personnel training, advancing the safe and structured roll‑out of eVTOL demonstration and trial operations in Sri Lanka in alignment with international aviation safety standards.

Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Minister of Energy, commented, “Sri Lanka is actively embracing emerging aviation technologies to transform our tourism industry, strengthen emergency response capabilities, and meet maritime logistics and coastal service needs. EHang brings a compelling track record, and the Fast Track Program offers a structured approach that aligns well with our development priorities. The Government of Sri Lanka is committed to coordinating across ministries and agencies to create an enabling environment for eVTOL commercialization, and we look forward to working with EHang to bring this vision to life.”

Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of CAASL, commented, “CAASL has adopted the proposals presented by EHang under its Global Fast Track Program, aimed at establishing the first eVTOL sandbox in Sri Lanka, with a target of achieving initial sandbox commercialization within four months. The adoption of this fast-track approach marks an important milestone in Sri Lanka's efforts to embrace Advanced Air Mobility and emerging aviation technologies. The four-month target reflects the proposed implementation timeline and remains subject to the successful completion of the required regulatory, technical, operational, and safety assessments and approvals. This initiative represents a significant step towards positioning Sri Lanka as a regional destination for Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL innovation, while maintaining a strong focus on regulatory compliance, operational integrity and the highest applicable standards of aviation safety.”

Mr. Hu Huazhi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, stated, “We believe the Global Fast Track Program can serve as a genuine breakthrough for unlocking international eVTOL markets. By enabling civil aviation authorities to validate an already-certified aircraft rather than start from scratch, the Fast Track Program is expected to turn regulatory exploration into actionable progress effectively. We are thrilled to see Sri Lanka has the vision to be the first to adopt this framework. We are in active dialogue with civil aviation authorities in several other markets. We welcome regulators and partners worldwide who share this vision to join us in making pilotless eVTOL operations a reality.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country's first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang's VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move—across cities, regions, and natural barriers—shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

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