Shufti Introduces Qualified Electronic Signatures, Transaction Trust Monitoring, and Travel Rule Compliance in its Summer Innovation Drop 2026

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti , a full compliance lifecycle platform, has announced its Innovation Drop: Summer Edition 2026, featuring three new products that help businesses maintain continuity between verified identity records, qualified signing workflows, transaction monitoring, and compliance evidence throughout the customer lifecycle, without switching vendors across separate compliance functions.

Many businesses still rely on off-the-shelf tools for separate compliance functions, creating fragmented workflows across identity verification, legally binding e-signatures, fraud detection, AML monitoring, and virtual asset compliance. This increases operational complexity and makes audit-ready record-keeping harder to maintain.

The 2026 Summer Edition bridges that gap and extends Shufti's vision of a connected compliance journey. One Platform. Truly Glocal . End-to-End Compliance.

The launch comes as regulatory frameworks tighten across digital identity, financial crime, and digital assets. The EU's eIDAS Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 and updated eIDAS 2.0 framework continue to set requirements for trusted electronic identification and qualified electronic signatures, increasing demand for secure and legally recognized digital signing processes.

In addition, the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (EU AMLR) 2024/1624, which applies from 10 July 2027, places greater focus on higher-assurance digital identity methods, including eIDAS-compliant electronic identification.

Further, in digital asset markets, the FATF Travel Rule (Recommendation 16) requires virtual asset service providers to exchange originator and beneficiary information for qualifying transfers. In the EU, it is implemented through the Transfer of Funds Regulation (EU) 2023/1113.

"Businesses are facing growing compliance requirements but still managing them through separate systems," said Frayam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti . "We expanded Shufti to connect these critical compliance activities around a verified identity. These new capabilities under our Innovation Drop Summer Edition 2026 help businesses reduce fragmented workflows and unify compliance from Identity Verification, Monitoring Transactions, to getting it signed through QTSP Verified vendor."

Shufti Adds Qualified Electronic Signatures to its Identity Verification Flow

Starting with signing, Shufti's Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) capability enables businesses to verify an individual and complete qualified e-signing in one configurable onboarding workflow. It connects identity verification, qualified trust services, certificate issuance, and signing evidence, reducing fragmented integrations while maintaining a defensible audit trail.

Key capabilities include:

Verified signer identity: Links every signature to an identity already verified through Shufti’s identity verification workflows, establishing confidence that the signer is the verified individual.

Links every signature to an identity already verified through Shufti’s identity verification workflows, establishing confidence that the signer is the verified individual. eIDAS-grade legal standing: Delivers Qualified Electronic Signatures with the same legal standing as handwritten signatures across all 27 EU Member States under eIDAS Article 25.

Delivers Qualified Electronic Signatures with the same legal standing as handwritten signatures across all 27 EU Member States under eIDAS Article 25. Unified identity and signing record: Maintains a tamper-evident audit trail connecting identity verification evidence, signing activity, and document integrity for regulatory and legal review.

Maintains a tamper-evident audit trail connecting identity verification evidence, signing activity, and document integrity for regulatory and legal review. Privacy by cryptographic hash: With the hash-signing option, only a SHA-256 hash of the document is sent, so confidential contract documents never leave the environment.

With the hash-signing option, only a SHA-256 hash of the document is sent, so confidential contract documents never leave the environment. Flexible verification routes: Signers are verified through a national eID, a document and face biometric, or an NFC chip and face biometric, chosen to suit each market and assurance level.



Shufti Unifies AML and Fraud Monitoring with Transaction Trust Monitoring

Transaction Monitoring scores each transaction in real time against the verified identity behind the account. It combines fraud and anti-money-laundering detection using a single FRAML engine, rather than separate systems.

Unified AML and fraud scoring (FRAML): Sanctions, PEP, structuring, mule, and velocity signals are combined into one composite score, assessed against each customer's behavioural baseline to distinguish genuine anomalies from expected activity.

Sanctions, PEP, structuring, mule, and velocity signals are combined into one composite score, assessed against each customer's behavioural baseline to distinguish genuine anomalies from expected activity. Explicit data-quality handling: Where inputs are incomplete, a transaction is returned as Not Assessable rather than cleared as low risk, preserving auditability and defensibility.

Where inputs are incomplete, a transaction is returned as Not Assessable rather than cleared as low risk, preserving auditability and defensibility. Integrated case management and regulatory filing: Alerts are triaged for MLRO review and compiled into SAR, STR, and CTR filings for the relevant Financial Intelligence Unit, each supported by a full audit trail.

Alerts are triaged for MLRO review and compiled into SAR, STR, and CTR filings for the relevant Financial Intelligence Unit, each supported by a full audit trail. Compliance-ready investigation records: Maintains investigation evidence and decision records to support regulatory reviews and reporting requirements.

Maintains investigation evidence and decision records to support regulatory reviews and reporting requirements. AI-assisted investigation: Supports risk detection, alert prioritization, and case preparation, while the MLRO signs off on anything that reaches a regulator.



Bonus Read: Shufti's report, The Context Gap in AML Risk Assessment , explores how fragmented AML systems and manual alert handling can create gaps between screening and risk decisioning.

Shufti Extends Travel Rule Compliance for Virtual Asset Transfers

Extending the same identity anchor to digital assets, Shufti Travel Rule automates the originator and beneficiary information a firm must transmit when moving virtual assets. It supports obligations under FATF Recommendation 16 and the EU's Transfer of Funds Regulation (EU) 2023/1113 alongside MiCA.

Simplified Travel Rule connectivity: Connect once through a single integration to access multiple Travel Rule networks, reducing engineering complexity and operational overhead.

Connect once through a single integration to access multiple Travel Rule networks, reducing engineering complexity and operational overhead. Counterparty identification: Shufti matches the receiving institution against a directory of more than 12,000 counterparty entities.

Shufti matches the receiving institution against a directory of more than 12,000 Counterparty risk scoring: Assigns a risk score to every counterparty VASP to support risk-based decisions before a transfer.

Assigns a risk score to every counterparty VASP to support risk-based decisions before a transfer. Secure, standards-based transmission: Originator and beneficiary data is exchanged in encrypted form on the IVMS 101 messaging standard, with routing, retries, delivery tracking, and a full audit trail.

Originator and beneficiary data is exchanged in encrypted form on the IVMS 101 messaging standard, with routing, retries, delivery tracking, and a full audit trail. Self-hosted wallet verification: Confirms ownership of customer-controlled wallets where required, through four verification methods, each via a secure link valid for 24 hours.



Shufti Innovation Drop Summer Edition Live Demo Sessions

As part of the Innovation Drop: Summer Edition 2026, Shufti will host three live product demonstration sessions showcasing how its latest compliance capabilities work in real-world workflows.

The three sessions will take place on:

18 August — Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES): How businesses can connect identity verification with legally recognized digital signing.

How businesses can connect identity verification with legally recognized digital signing. 25 August — Transaction Trust Monitoring: How organizations can monitor transactions, investigate risks, and support reporting workflows.

How organizations can monitor transactions, investigate risks, and support reporting workflows. 1 September — Travel Rule Compliance: How virtual asset businesses can manage counterparty information exchange and wallet verification requirements.



Save the date, get a live product walkthrough, hear from Shufti experts, and get your questions answered in real time.

Register for the Innovation Drop Summer Edition demo sessions:

QES Demo Session: Register here

Transaction Trust Monitoring Demo Session: Register here

Travel Rule Compliance Demo Session: Register here



About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal Identity verification and compliance platform that helps businesses manage the entire compliance lifecycle. It combines identity verification , KYC, KYB, AML screening , qualified e-signatures, transaction monitoring, and Travel Rule compliance in one place. Serving more than 2,000 businesses across banking, fintech, payments, and iGaming, Shufti helps businesses meet regulatory requirements, reduce operational complexity, and build trust across borders.