HTX Distributes Nearly 59,000 USDT in Rewards as TradFi Trade to Earn #2 Concludes

APIA, Samoa, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the successful conclusion of Phase 2 for its popular TradFi Trade to Earn campaign. The second phase delivered significant growth in trading volume, user engagement, and platform incentives, demonstrating the ability of the Trade to Earn model to drive trading activity among TradFi futures traders and further highlighting the market potential of this innovative trading incentive model.





Nearly 59,000 USDT Returned to Users as Volume Posts a Steep Growth Curve

Designed specifically for TradFi traders, HTX’s TradFi Trade to Earn ties active futures trading directly to fee rebates and bonus incentives, helping users cut costs and trade more efficiently.

During Phase 2, cumulative trading volume for TradFi futures on HTX surpassed 177 million USDT, nearly triple the volume recorded in Phase 1, representing a 179% increase. The rapid growth in volume reflects rising user engagement with TradFi futures.

Alongside the volume surge, platform reward distributions grew. HTX distributed nearly 59,000 USDT in total rewards during Phase 2, including more than 56,000 USDT dedicated to trading fee rebates. Compared with the first phase, total fee rebates and cumulative rewards distributed both grew by over 150%, reflecting the platform’s growing commitment to providing greater incentives.

For TradFi futures traders, fees are a meaningful part of their trading costs. Particularly in high-frequency trading and fast-moving markets, increased trading frequency often means higher trading costs. HTX’s TradFi Trade to Earn turns a portion of these trading costs into user incentives through fee rebates and rewards, lowering the barrier to participation while further enhancing capital efficiency for traders.

From Cutting Costs to Adding Returns: A New Stage for TradFi Trade to Earn

Moving from lowering the cost of trading to increasing traders' overall returns, TradFi Trade to Earn is becoming a key incentive tool within the HTX futures ecosystem.

As markets continue to evolve, traders are placing greater emphasis on liquidity, trading costs, and capital efficiency. In response to changing trading needs, HTX continues to expand its TradFi offerings and refine its incentive mechanism, providing traders with a flexible and efficient way to participate in these markets through a broad selection of assets and compelling user benefits.

HTX now offers more than 170 TradFi assets, spanning precious metals, commodities, indices, and U.S. equities to meet a wide range of trading needs.

Notably, Phase 3 of HTX TradFi Trade to Earn is set to launch soon.

Building on the continued growth in trading volume across the first two phases, the upcoming event will carry forward the core “trading + incentives” model, offering users another round of fee rebates and rewards. As the range of TradFi assets continues to expand, users gain access to an increasingly diverse range of trading opportunities, further broadening the potential of the TradFi Trade to Earn model.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

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