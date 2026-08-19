Unified Communications Platform Helps Businesses Simplify Communications Across Sparklight Service Areas

Cloud-based communications platform combines voice, messaging, video and collaboration into a single platform

Supports office, remote and hybrid workforces with desktop and mobile access

Integrates with Microsoft Teams while replacing traditional on-premises phone systems

Flexible, scalable solution designed for small businesses, mid-sized organizations and enterprise customers





PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklight® Business, a leading provider of internet and managed connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of Sparklight Unified Communications, a cloud-based communications platform that helps businesses simplify communications, improve collaboration and stay reliably connected from virtually anywhere.

Available across Sparklight’s service area, Sparklight Unified Communications brings together business calling, SMS messaging, video meetings and collaboration tools within a single secure platform. The solution is designed to support today’s office, remote and hybrid work environments while helping organizations streamline communications and improve productivity.

KEY FACTS

Sparklight Unified Communications combines business voice, SMS messaging, video meetings and collaboration into one secure, cloud-based platform.

Employees can access the platform through desktop and mobile applications, supporting office, remote and hybrid work environments.

Mobile app calling enables employees to make and receive business calls while keeping personal phone numbers private.

Advanced business calling features and Microsoft Teams integration help organizations streamline everyday communications.

Flexible seat options allow businesses to scale communications services as teams and locations grow.

Sparklight Unified Communications replaces traditional on-premises phone systems with a cloud-based solution that is simple to deploy and manage.





Cloud Communications for Today’s Workplace

Businesses continue to adopt flexible work environments that require employees to communicate seamlessly across offices, remote locations and job sites. According to Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index, the average employee now receives more than 100 emails and 150 Microsoft Teams messages each workday, underscoring the growing need for communications platforms that simplify collaboration and help teams stay connected across multiple channels.

Sparklight Unified Communications addresses these evolving workplace needs by bringing business calling, SMS messaging, video meetings and collaboration tools into one secure, cloud-based platform that employees can access from virtually anywhere.

Built for Productivity and Collaboration

The platform provides employees with desktop and mobile access, making it easy to stay connected regardless of where work happens. Mobile app calling allows users to place and receive business calls while keeping personal phone numbers private.

Organizations can also integrate Sparklight Unified Communications with Microsoft Teams, enabling employees to manage business communications within a platform many businesses already use every day.

“As workplaces continue to evolve, businesses need communications solutions that are as agile and connected as the teams they support,” said Katherine Creech, Vice President of Sparklight Business Services. “Sparklight Unified Communications brings voice, messaging and collaboration together in an easy-to-use platform, empowering employees from diverse locations to work seamlessly and deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive loyalty and growth.”

Flexible Communications for Growing Businesses

Sparklight Unified Communications is designed for professional offices, healthcare practices, educational organizations, legal and consulting firms, construction companies and other businesses operating across multiple locations.

With flexible seat options and advanced business calling features, the platform allows organizations to expand communications capabilities as business needs evolve without the complexity of traditional on-premises systems.

Expanding Sparklight’s Business Solutions Portfolio

The launch of Sparklight Unified Communications reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced connectivity and communications solutions that help businesses compete, adapt and grow in an increasingly connected economy.

By expanding its portfolio of business technology solutions, Sparklight Business continues to provide organizations with the tools needed to support collaboration, improve customer experiences and enable long-term success.

For more information about Sparklight Unified Communications, seat types and add-ons, visit business.sparklight.com/unifiedcommunications or call (855) 428-5183.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is Sparklight Unified Communications?

Answer: Sparklight Unified Communications is a secure, cloud-based communications platform that combines business calling, SMS messaging, video meetings and collaboration tools into one solution.

Question: Who is Sparklight Unified Communications designed for?

Answer: The platform is designed for small businesses, mid-sized organizations and enterprise customers, including healthcare providers, educational organizations, professional services firms, legal offices, consulting companies, construction businesses and other organizations with multiple locations or mobile/hybrid workforces.

Question: Can employees use the platform while working remotely?

Answer: Yes. Employees can access Sparklight Unified Communications through desktop and mobile applications, making it well suited for office, remote and hybrid work environments.

Question: Does Sparklight Unified Communications work with Microsoft Teams?

Answer: Yes. Organizations can integrate the platform with Microsoft Teams to manage business communications within a familiar collaboration environment.

Additional Resources

Sparklight Unified Communications: https://business.sparklight.com/unifiedcommunications

Business Internet Solutions: https://business.sparklight.com/internet

Enterprise Solutions: https://business.sparklight.com/enterprise

Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2025/06/26/how-microsoft-365-copilot-and-agents-help-tackle-the-infinite-workday/





About Sparklight Business

Sparklight Business provides customized connectivity solutions for organizations of all sizes — spanning high-speed internet, voice and managed services for small businesses to scalable fiber, Ethernet and high-capacity network solutions with speeds up to 10 Gig and beyond for enterprise, carrier and wholesale partners.

CONTACT:

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

trish.niemann@cableone.biz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bc7e879-35c6-4e4d-a0ef-d241001f8b46