Saga Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Saga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA; OTCQX: SAGMF), a North American mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Saga Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Saga Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SAGMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals commented:

“Qualifying to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, OTC Markets’ highest-level market, is an important milestone for SAGA. It reflects the progress we have made in advancing our critical minerals portfolio and our commitment to the high standards of financial reporting, corporate governance, and transparency that U.S. investors expect.

Trading on OTCQX will significantly enhance our visibility and accessibility to a broader base of institutional and retail investors in the United States, while complementing our existing listings. As a North American critical minerals company, SAGA is focused on discovering and advancing assets that support secure, allied supply chains for materials essential to defense, aerospace, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. Our flagship Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project in Labrador, along with our growing portfolio of rare earth, uranium, and other critical mineral projects, positions us to potentially contribute meaningfully to North American supply-chain security. We believe this upgrade strengthens our platform as we continue to deliver exploration results and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including over 20,000 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron. The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km², including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO. With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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