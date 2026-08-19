StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Advanced Marketing Group, Expanding Its Feed Ingredients Trading Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”: NASDAQ: SNEX) announced today that it has acquired Advanced Marketing Group, LLC ("AMG"), a merchandiser of ingredients for feed, pet food ingredients, and organic fertilizer. The business will be integrated into StoneX Supply & Trading’s feed ingredients capabilities.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, AMG trades animal protein-based feed ingredients and manufactures organic fertilizers, serving pet-food manufacturers, dairy and poultry producers, feed mills, feedlots, and fertilizer brands. AMG's roughly 20 trading and operations professionals operate in four U.S. states (Oregon, Kansas, Texas, and Virginia) and in Canada, supported by a network of trans-load and storage locations.

The acquisition will broaden StoneX's feed-ingredients platform with new underliers (animal-based protein), an expanded client base, and geographic reach across North America. For AMG, StoneX brings additional capital to scale, a proven risk-management platform, and global reach.

"AMG brings an established, well-run feed-ingredients business with supplier relationships and 'approved supplier' status that are hard to replicate. Additionally, we anticipate expanding our share of client feed and ingredient needs as we collaborate across other StoneX business units," said Brent Grecian, CEO of StoneX Supply & Trading. "It expands our physical commodities capabilities into animal-protein and pet-food ingredients.”

"StoneX gives our business the capital and infrastructure to grow in ways we couldn't on our own," said Ted Skinner and Pete Schoonveld, owners of Advanced Marketing Group. "We're proud of what our team has built, and StoneX's platform is the right home to take it further."

About StoneX

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

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