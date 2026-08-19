Blancco Wins Service or Equipment Provider of the Year Award at ITAD Summit 2026

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, was named Service or Equipment Provider of the Year at ITAD Summit, a premier event focused on IT asset disposition, secure data destruction, and electronics recycling, with an emphasis on solutions that extend device lifecycles through the circular economy. The ITAD Summit awards honor and recognize the companies, individuals and innovators in the ITAD industry, whose efforts have not only benefited their own companies but also strengthened the industry as a whole.

The Service or Equipment Provider of the Year award is given to the organization that sets the standard for excellence in IT asset disposition by delivering reliable services or high-quality equipment that drive efficiency, sustainability and innovation across the industry. The award reaffirms Blancco’s continuing commitment to offering solutions that meet ITAD needs for streamlined operations, increased throughput and increased asset value recovery as used devices are processed for final disposition or resale.

Processing advancements from Blancco have included integrating Windows operating system reimaging, expanding Mac and iOS device erasure and diagnostics, and — through the company’s partnership with high-speed hub provider Cambrionix — enabling the fastest Mac processing available to the industry. These innovations build on more than 40 patented and patent-pending technologies that support the device diagnostics and secure data erasure needed for processing used enterprise and consumer devices, secondary buyer satisfaction and compliance with global privacy and security regulations.

"We're extremely honored by this recognition from the ITAD Summit, and it’s especially gratifying given the highly competitive category," said Blancco’s Suzy Schlaadt, Director of Processor Sales North America. “This award reflects our commitment to supporting e-waste reduction and getting more value from the devices businesses and consumers use. It also reflects the trust our customers have placed in us, trust we work hard to earn every day. As the ITAD industry continues to evolve, we're committed to developing solutions that keep pace with ITAD and mobile processors' changing needs. That includes enabling them to support their customers through AI-related hardware refreshes and cost drivers as well as encouraging a ‘recover first’ mindset so fewer usable devices are destroyed.”

Blancco executives participated in two panels at ITAD Summit that addressed how processors can overcome hand-off vulnerabilities during IT asset processing. Panelists emphasized the benefit of leveraging a one-step process to streamline labor, get products to market quicker, capitalize on opportunities to increase device value, and reduce operational gaps, regardless of where those gaps exist in each unique ITAD operation.

For more information on Blancco’s full slate of offerings for ITADs and mobile processors, visit https://blancco.com/itad.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.

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