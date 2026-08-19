Grey Matters Retains Nationally Recognized ProScan to Read Brain Images from its Flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinics™ Location in Florida

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Grey Matters”) (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a professional services agreement with ProScan Reading Services (“ProScan”), a division of nationally recognized ProScan Imaging, to read the neuro scans from its flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location (“NovaScan” or “NovaScan Clinic”) scheduled to open by September 30th in Davie, Florida. ProScan provides remote, off-site teleradiology interpretations for approximately 500 medical centers, hospitals, and imaging clinics worldwide.

ProScan’s fellowship-trained, board-certified subspecialty radiologists will receive brain positron emission tomography (PET) scan images from NovaScan for patients being investigated for the presence of beta-amyloid plaques associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

ProScan will also interpret scans sent from NovaScan for patients being evaluated for frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia, and for select neuro-oncology applications as well. ProScan will provide interpretations based on high quality and high-resolution images generated by the clinic’s new U.S. FDA-cleared brain imaging PET technology and will deliver the reports back to NovaScan which will be forwarded on to the referring physicians and made available online for patients.

For Alzheimer’s patients, ProScan will provide a report using the Centiloid scale which offers a standardized method for interpreting brain amyloid PET imaging, an important tool in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. This scale provides a universal unit of measurement, allowing for consistent comparison of amyloid plaque burden across various studies and tracers.

“We are very pleased to have retained ProScan to read our PET Scan images,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Grey Matters Health. “We have designed the NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM concept to not only be scalable nationally but to be highly efficient. As a result, it has always been our plan to work with the top experts in neuroradiology to read and interpret our patient brain scans and ProScan is one of the world’s best.”

“We are indeed excited to add NovaScan Neuroimaging as a new client,” said Judith Turner, VP Sales Marketing and Operations, ProScan Teleradiology. “Grey Matters is the first company to develop plans for a national model to not only relieve the wait times for U.S. patients needing brain PET scan imaging but to also offer the latest innovation in PET scan technology.”

About ProScan Imaging and ProScan Reading Services

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProScan Imaging is fully accredited and has spent over 30 years building a prominent national and global footprint in diagnostic medical imaging. Its dedicated teleradiology branch - ProScan Reading Services - interprets large volumes of scans across all 50 U.S. states and several international sites.

U.S. Flagship - NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM

The inaugural NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location is at the HCA Florida University Medical Office Building in Davie, located on the campus of the HCA Florida University Hospital, and will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to provide brain dedicated PET scans to aid in the detection of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body Dementia, and will be additionally used for other select neuro-oncology applications.

HCA Florida University Medical Office Building / Davie, Florida

Brain PET scans for beta-amyloid plaque detection (associated with advancing AD) are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance for those 65+, with patients being referred to NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM by Neurologists, Geriatricians, and Primary Care Physicians. The clinic will feature the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrain™ system , a ground-breaking, new seated diagnostic brain PET scanner, that does not need an integrated Computed Tomography (CT) component to produce high quality images, resulting in 25% less radiation exposure for patients.

The CareMiBrainTM PET Brain Scanning System

There are two recently U.S. FDA approved monoclonal antibody treatments for AD, which are also covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, designed to slow the progression of the disease – Leqembi (Eisai and Biogen) and Kisunla (Eli Lilly) - and both require a positive beta-amyloid brain scan (or spinal tap) in order for patients to be authorized to receive them. These drugs can dissolve amyloid plaque build-up in the brain and slow the progression of a patient’s cognitive decline, and have helped create a billion-dollar market opportunity for the brain specific PET scan and AD treatment space.

The United States’ current supply of PET scanners – the majority being a PET/CT hybrid technology – is vastly insufficient to serve the massive new market emerging for AD diagnostics and treatment. The majority of PET/CT scanners, 45% of which are located in hospitals, are primarily prioritized as cancer diagnostic and theranostic tools, and for cardiac imaging, which can make it challenging to schedule brain-specific scans on a timely basis.

The Grey Matters Health business plan is to open a national chain of its NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM throughout the U.S.

For more information please contact:

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters - health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer other select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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