Columbus Crew and Scotts Host Ohio 4-H Youth for First-ever Mowing Clinic at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio 4-H youth were treated to a unique, hands-on immersion into the world of turfgrass science and management during an exclusive Mowing Clinic hosted by the Columbus Crew and Scotts.

Fifty 4-H’ers, ages 11 to 16, participated in the clinic based on their interests in turfgrass, landscaping and related fields. The event was a mixture of education and fun, including a relay race and meet-and-greet with the Columbus Crew mascot, Crew Cat.

The event transformed the team’s elite pitch at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into a living classroom where the young people and their chaperones received first-hand exploration into the science, skills and careers behind maintaining a professional playing surface.

The 2024 MLS Grounds Team of the Year demonstrated how they care for the team’s pitch, while Scotts Research & Development team members provided insights into the science behind turfgrass. Company representatives also discussed the market-leading Scotts products that help consumers maintain and care for their lawns. Participants received a limited-edition Columbus Crew t-shirt.

“We were more than happy to open ScottsMiracle-Gro Field as an educational backdrop to share the passion and precision our grounds crew brings to the pitch,” said Dan Lentz, vice president of corporate partnerships with the Columbus Crew. “It was an incredible opportunity to help inspire the next generation by showing them both the science and meaningful career potential behind the pitch they see on match day.”

The impact was clear for the young participants. “I learned a lot about how to fertilize grass and protect a lawn,” said Brantley Walke, 11, a 4-H’er from Jackson County. “This event helped prepare me for my future by teaching me skills about how to properly mow a lawn.”

Ohio 4-H Foundation Director Crystal Ott added, “The collaborative nature of this event is a great example of what 4-H does best – connecting young people with hands-on, real-life learning experiences that build confidence, skills and future career interests so they are beyond ready for their future. It was great to see our youth interacting and learning from professionals, asking questions and realizing their interests can translate into meaningful careers.”

“The Mowing Clinic complements our commitment to youth empowerment and our support of communities in alignment with our purpose to GroMoreGood, everywhere,” said Katherine Dickens, director of corporate responsibility and impact for ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Exposing kids to the science of turfgrass can open their eyes to the many career options available in developing, managing and caring for natural grass, from professional sports stadiums to the backyards of America.”

About Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew are the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew are operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Club is one of only three teams to win three or more MLS Cups (2008, 2020 and 2023) and claimed one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009, the Campeones Cup in 2021 and Leagues Cup in 2024. The 2025 campaign was the Crew’s 30th season in MLS, as well as the Club’s fourth full season in its world-class stadium in Downtown Columbus.

About Scotts

Scotts is the North American market leader in consumer lawn care products, inspiring people to spend more time outside in their yards while providing innovative solutions and educational guidance to maintain their lawns as they see fit. The brand's grass seed, lawn food and weed control products are iconic in the category. Through partnerships with nonprofits, the Scotts brand supports accessibility to field-based activities for children and advocates for the benefits of green spaces. Scotts is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 and the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. For additional information, visit www.scotts.com .

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to 10 million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower 1 million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook , and Instagram.

Media inquiries:

Rob McBurnett

Columbus Crew

Vice President, Communications

RMcBurnett@columbuscrew.com

216-785-0955

Tom Matthews

ScottsMiracle-Gro

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

937-844-3864

Yolanda Stephen

4-H

Communications Director

ystephen@fourhcouncil.edu

301-961-2863