GXO and Arrow McLaren ready to race at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix

GXO brand to be featured on all three Arrow McLaren Chevrolets at inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is preparing for the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., taking place August 21–23, 2026, where it will be featured as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and all three of their entries across the No. 5, 6 and 7 cars.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks a historic milestone for motorsport as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES debuts on a street circuit on the National Mall in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. The 1.7-mile circuit will wind past iconic landmarks including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol, bringing elite racing into the heart of the nation’s capital.

“At GXO, we operate some of the world’s most complex supply chains, where precision, timing and flawless execution are critical,” said Patrick Kelleher, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “The Freedom 250 represents a unique convergence of history, performance and resilience, and we’re proud to expand our partnership with Arrow McLaren at this landmark event.”

The announcement builds on GXO’s support of Arrow McLaren’s No. 31 driver, Ryan Hunter-Reay, at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 and underscores the company’s continued investment in high-performance partnerships that reflect its focus on precision, innovation and execution at scale.

"Everyone at Arrow McLaren is looking forward to being part of this historic event, and we're proud to have GXO alongside us,” said Ryan Hunter-Reay, Arrow McLaren Driver and Sporting Director. “Opportunities like this don't come around often; racing in the heart of Washington, D.C. during America's 250th Anniversary celebration is something truly special. It's a tremendous stage not only for our sport, but also for partners like GXO that share in the excitement of being part of something so unique."

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team builds on McLaren Racing’s rich heritage, giving it a home in North America. Within the INDYCAR SERIES, the team’s legacy includes three McLaren-powered Indianapolis 500 victories (1972, 1974, 1976), alongside McLaren Racing’s broader IndyCar total of 30 wins, 31 poles and 93 podium finishes.

Following a dominant run in the 1970s, McLaren Racing re-entered the INDYCAR SERIES forty years later with Indianapolis 500 entries in 2017 and 2019 with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel. In 2020, McLaren Racing solidified its full-season return through a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports before securing majority ownership in 2021 and full ownership at the end of 2024.

In 2026, the team competes with Pato O’Ward, reigning runner-up in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, who was fifth in the 2025 championship. Ryan Hunter-Reay also competed with the team at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Arrow McLaren operates out of the McLaren Racing Center (MRC) in Indianapolis, Indiana, and competes through a shared ambition: to race and to win - for its people, its partners, its fans and the sport.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

Kathleen.juviler@gxo.com