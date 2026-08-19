Amplify ETFs Launches Top 10™ ETF Suite with Four High-Conviction Strategies

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the launch of the Amplify Top 10™ ETF suite, a new family of concentrated ETFs designed to provide meaningful exposure to approximately 10 high-conviction companies within some of the market’s most transformative investment themes. The suite debuts with four ETFs: the Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT), Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG), Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX) and Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM). XQBT, XWNG, ROBX and AHBM are sub-advised by Samsung Asset Management.

Many thematic ETFs provide broad exposure across dozens of companies. The Amplify Top 10™ approach is intentionally different. Each strategy seeks to concentrate exposure to approximately 10 companies believed to be among the most influential within their respective themes, giving investors a more focused way to participate in the companies helping drive their development.

Market leadership itself has become increasingly concentrated. Through June 30, 2026, just 10 stocks accounted for approximately 69% of the S&P 500 Index’s year-to-date gains.1 The Amplify Top 10™ ETF suite brings the principle of greater concentration to thematic investing, seeking to identify the companies with the potential to have an outsized influence on the future of their respective markets.

Each fund below is built around the leading companies within its respective theme:

The Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT) | Access market leaders across the quantum computing ecosystem, spanning hardware and testing, cloud platforms, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. The fund is actively managed and generally invests in companies included in the Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Quantum Computing Index, along with other quantum-related businesses identified by the portfolio management team.

The Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG) | Access market leaders across the space ecosystem, spanning launch and transportation, satellites, communications, space awareness and space-based data technologies. The fund is actively managed and generally invests in companies included in the Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Space Index, along with other space-related businesses identified by the portfolio management team.

The Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX) | Access market leaders across the robotics ecosystem, from industrial automation and motion control to warehouse, logistics and surgical robotics. The fund is actively managed and generally invests in companies included in the Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Robotics Index, along with other robotics-related businesses identified by the portfolio management team.

The Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM) | Access market leaders based in Asian markets across the memory semiconductor value chain, from DRAM (dynamic random-access memory), NAND (‘Not And’) flash memory, and HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) to the equipment, materials, packaging and testing technologies that support advanced memory production. The fund seeks investment results that generally correlate to the total return performance of the Akros Asia Memory Semiconductor Top 10 Index.

“Investors increasingly understand that owning a theme and owning the companies driving that theme can be two very different things,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We created the Amplify Top 10™ ETF suite to offer a more concentrated approach—targeting approximately 10 high-conviction companies we believe are helping shape the future of their markets. We’re starting with quantum computing, space, robotics and Asian memory semiconductors, four areas where innovation is accelerating and market leadership matters.”

Learn More:

Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT): AmplifyETFs.com/XQBT

Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG): AmplifyETFs.com/XWNG

Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX): AmplifyETFs.com/ROBX

Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM): AmplifyETFs.com/AHBM

Explore the Amplify Top 10™ ETF Suite: AmplifyETFs.com/Top-10-ETFs

Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

1 Sources: S&P and Amplify ETFs data as of 6/30/26.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Funds are newly organized with no operating history. Each Fund is non-diversified and invests in a limited number of issuers, which may increase volatility and cause performance to be more sensitive to the risks associated with individual holdings. All funds except AHBM are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for each Fund. AHBM is passively managed and seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. The Funds concentrate investments in companies tied to specific themes or sectors such as technology, defense, energy, and emerging industries, making them more susceptible to market, regulatory, geopolitical, and economic developments affecting those areas. Investments in equity securities are subject to market risk, and thematic strategies may be impacted by rapid changes in innovation, competition, or investor sentiment.



In addition, certain Funds may have exposure to emerging technologies or international markets, which can involve additional risks such as liquidity constraints, higher volatility, and political or currency-related risks.

The Akros Asia Memory Semiconductor Top 10 Index seeks to provide investment exposure to 10 equity securities issued by memory semiconductor companies listed in active Asian markets. The Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Robotics Index is constructed to track the performance of companies focusing on factory, logistics, warehouse and surgical robotics automation, including the top 10 companies that are part of the robotics ecosystem, utilizing data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Space Index is constructed to track the performance of companies driving technological advances and commercialization in the global space industry, including the top 10 companies that are part of the space ecosystem, utilizing data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Quantum Computing Index is constructed to track the performance of companies exposed to quantum hardware and systems, including the top 10 companies that are part of the quantum computer ecosystem, utilizing data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.