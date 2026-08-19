FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE

19 AUGUST 2026

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that the Company expects to open an offer for subscription of new ordinary shares later this year (the ‘Offer’). A non-prospectus Offer Document will be available in due course.

The Offer is expected to take advantage of the dispensations permitted under the new Prospectus Rules which came into effect on 19 January 2026. Under these new rules, the Company would not be required to publish a full prospectus to make the Offer. However, further details about the Offer will be made available to shareholders and prospective investors once finalised by the directors of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181