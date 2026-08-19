Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) Announces Receipt of US$30 Million Investment to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Capital strengthens Autozi’s ability to integrate automotive supply-chain resources, expand its cross-border platform, advance digital and intelligent technologies, and scale lifecycle automotive services

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (the “Company” or “Autozi”), a technology-driven provider of lifecycle automotive services, today announced that it has received an aggregate investment of US$30 million from multiple investors. The investment materially strengthens the Company’s capital base and provides additional resources to accelerate the execution of its long-term growth strategy.

Autozi intends to deploy the capital in a disciplined manner across several core priorities: targeted integration of automotive supply-chain resources, development of a cross-border automotive supply-chain platform, continued investment in digital and intelligent technologies, expansion of the Company’s automotive lifecycle service capabilities, and enhancement of working capital and operational capacity. The Company believes these initiatives can reinforce its competitive position while supporting scalable and sustainable growth.

Capital to Support a Multi-Pillar Growth Strategy

The receipt of the US$30 million investment provides Autozi with greater financial flexibility to advance multiple strategic initiatives in parallel. Rather than relying on a single growth driver, the Company plans to strengthen the interconnected capabilities that support its automotive service ecosystem, including procurement, supplier integration, digital operations, logistics coordination, customer service and cross-border execution.

Autozi’s strategy is designed to convert capital investment into operating capability. The Company expects to prioritize initiatives that can improve platform efficiency, broaden product and service coverage, expand the number and quality of participating suppliers and customers, and create a stronger foundation for future commercial opportunities.

Supply-Chain Integration and Targeted M&A

A principal use of the investment will be to strengthen Autozi’s position across the automotive and auto-parts supply chain. The Company plans to evaluate targeted mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments and commercial partnerships that may enhance procurement capabilities, product availability, regional coverage and service efficiency.

Autozi intends to focus on opportunities that complement its existing business and help connect manufacturers, distributors, service providers and end customers through a more integrated operating network. By consolidating fragmented supply-chain resources and improving coordination among industry participants, the Company aims to reduce transaction friction, enhance fulfillment efficiency and strengthen its ability to serve larger and more diverse customer requirements.

Cross-Border Platform and Global Expansion

Autozi also plans to accelerate development of its cross-border automotive supply-chain platform. The platform is intended to support international procurement, supplier onboarding and verification, order management, logistics coordination, settlement support and after-sales services for vehicles, auto parts and related products.

The Company believes that a stronger cross-border platform can improve its ability to connect Chinese automotive supply resources with overseas market demand. Autozi intends to expand relationships with international customers, suppliers, logistics providers and other commercial partners while developing the operational processes required to support reliable cross-border transactions. This initiative is expected to serve as an important foundation for the Company’s longer-term overseas expansion strategy.

Digital and Intelligent Platform Development

A further portion of the investment will support research and development for Autozi’s digital and intelligent platforms. The Company plans to continue enhancing its online supply-chain cloud platform, SaaS capabilities, data analytics tools and intelligent operational systems.

Autozi expects these technology investments to improve demand analysis, supplier and product matching, inventory visibility, transaction management, pricing support, customer service and operational decision-making. The Company also intends to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation where they can improve efficiency, reduce manual processing and support more responsive services for customers and business partners.

Expansion of Lifecycle Automotive Services

The investment is also expected to support the expansion of Autozi’s broader lifecycle automotive service offering. The Company’s business encompasses automotive products and services delivered through online and offline channels, including vehicle-related services, auto parts and accessories, automotive insurance-related services, maintenance support and other value-added solutions.

Autozi plans to use the additional capital to strengthen product sourcing, service delivery, merchant and customer coverage, operational support and market development. By integrating these capabilities with its digital platform and supply-chain network, the Company aims to provide customers with a more comprehensive, efficient and consistent service experience throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Expected Strategic Benefits

Strengthen Autozi’s capital base and financial flexibility;

Support targeted supply-chain integration, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships;

Accelerate construction of the Company’s cross-border automotive supply-chain platform;

Increase investment in digital platforms, SaaS capabilities, data analytics and intelligent technologies;

Expand product categories, service capacity, supplier coverage and customer reach;

Improve operational efficiency, transaction execution and logistics coordination; and

Create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Management Commentary

Mr. Houqi Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Autozi, commented: “The receipt of this US$30 million investment is an important milestone for Autozi. It reflects investor confidence in our strategy and provides us with greater capacity to execute the next stage of our development.”

Mr. Zhang continued: “We intend to use this capital to strengthen the fundamentals of our business. Our priorities include integrating high-quality automotive supply-chain resources, pursuing targeted strategic opportunities, building a scalable cross-border platform, accelerating digital and intelligent technology development, and expanding our lifecycle automotive service capabilities. Our objective is to translate the additional capital into stronger operating capabilities, broader market access and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers and partners.”

Long-Term Value Creation

Autozi believes the investment positions the Company to pursue growth with greater speed and flexibility. Management intends to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on initiatives that are strategically aligned with the Company’s core capabilities and that have the potential to strengthen its operating platform over the long term.

The Company will continue to evaluate market conditions, commercial opportunities and execution requirements as it implements the initiatives described above. Autozi intends to provide further updates regarding material developments when disclosure is required or appropriate under applicable securities laws and Nasdaq rules.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a technology-driven provider of lifecycle automotive services. Through its online and offline platforms, the Company provides automotive products and services, including vehicle-related services, auto parts and accessories, automotive insurance-related services, maintenance support and other value-added solutions. Leveraging its online supply-chain cloud platform, SaaS capabilities and industry service network, Autozi seeks to improve collaboration and operating efficiency across the automotive value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned use of the US$30 million investment; potential mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships; development of the cross-border supply-chain platform; expansion of lifecycle automotive services; technology research and development; operational capacity; market opportunities; and future growth and shareholder value.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, projections, plans and assumptions. Investors may identify many, but not all, of these statements through words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including changes in market and macroeconomic conditions, industry competition, regulatory requirements, supply-chain and logistics risks, the availability and suitability of acquisition or partnership opportunities, the Company’s ability to deploy capital effectively, technology development risks, execution challenges and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Mr. Jiabing Song

Email: boardoffice@autozi.com

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.