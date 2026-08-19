Hypercharge Announces Launch of Home Club, A New Home Charging Rewards Program for Canadian EV Drivers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading EV charging operator, is pleased to announce the launch of Hypercharge Home Club, a new single-family home residential EV charging rewards program that gives eligible Canadian EV drivers a free Hypercharge Home Level 2 charger, cash rewards, and installation support through the Hypercharge Preferred Partners network.

With Home Club, eligible drivers can join with a refundable $299 deposit, receive a Level 2 Hypercharge Home charger, and earn cash rewards for eligible home charging from day one. Home Club members start earning $0.03 per kWh from their first eligible home charge, with both the reward rate increasing to $0.11 per kWh and the deposit refunded after 1,500 kWh of eligible home charging.

Hypercharge Home Club adds a stronger support layer to the home charging rewards model by connecting new members with Hypercharge Preferred Partners for installation support. For a limited time, existing Hypercharge Network users who join Home Club with the same email address will also receive a free $10 credit in the Hypercharge app for use on eligible public and multi-family charging.

Hypercharge Home Club is supported by the value generated from eligible residential EV charging under Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations, which helps turn home charging activity into rewards for participating drivers.

Eligible Canadian drivers can order Hypercharge Home Club starting today and secure one of the first available Hypercharge Home chargers as the program rolls out across Canada. To learn more or join, visit https://store.hypercharge.com.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the launch, rollout, eligibility, participation, reward rates, deposit refund structure, charger availability, installation support, public charging credits, and anticipated benefits of Hypercharge Home Club. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45701247-f848-46ba-8ec1-ff692afa9a8d