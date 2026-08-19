Hillman Publishes 2025 Responsibility Report & Fact Sheet Highlighting Progress and Future Priorities

CINCINNATI, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. ( Nasdaq: HLMN ) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware and related products, today announced the publication of its 2025 Responsibility Report and Fact Sheet, detailing the Company's progress across key areas of corporate responsibility.

The 2025 Responsibility Report expands on the Fact Sheet with additional detail on the programs, partnerships, and practices behind Hillman’s Responsibility Program. It highlights progress made during 2025 across Hillman’s people and communities, environmental efforts, innovation and product development, and corporate governance.

“Hillman remains focused on building a strong business for years to come with a commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Jon Michael Adinolfi, Hillman's President and CEO. “As we grow and evolve, we will continue to invest in our people, support the communities where we live and work, and hold ourselves to high standards of governance, ethics, and integrity while working collaboratively with our customers, suppliers, and partners to create long-term value, responsibly.”

Key areas highlighted in the report include:

Our People: Employee development, leadership programs, health and safety, and efforts to support an inclusive workplace

Our Communities: Community partnerships, volunteer initiatives, workforce development, and programs supporting education, housing, skilled trades, and other community needs

Our Environment: Greenhouse gas emissions metrics and reporting, environmental data management, packaging initiatives, and efforts to better understand and address Scope 3 emissions

Innovation & Product Development: Engineering and product development capabilities, product testing, packaging evaluation, and responsible material considerations

Corporate Governance: Responsible governance, ethical business practices, risk management, financial integrity, and stakeholder interests



In 2025, Hillman also implemented a new sustainability software to strengthen the collection, management, analysis, and reporting of environmental, social, and governance data. The platform supports greater consistency and overall manageability of data, helping inform Hillman’s reporting across leading sustainability frameworks and standards.

The 2025 Responsibility Report and Fact Sheet are both available through Hillman’s online Responsibility webpage, providing stakeholders with an accessible, centralized resource to explore the company’s ongoing responsibility efforts and progress.

View Hillman’s:

2025 Responsibility Report here

2025 Responsibility Fact Sheet here

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America’s leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 111,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, and bolts), hardware (builder’s hardware, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com .

Contact:

Media

Helena Earl

Senior Manager, Communications

helena.earl@hillmangroup.com