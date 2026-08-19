Q-Gold Successfully Completes Expansion of Mineral Claim Position at Quartz Mountain Gold Project, Oregon

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a significant expansion of its mineral claim holdings at the Quartz Mountain Gold Project (“Quartz Mountain” or the “Project”) in Lake County, Oregon. Through the staking of new claims, the Company has materially enlarged the land package surrounding its existing claim block, increasing QGold’s geological and operational footprint in this underexplored gold district in the western United States.

The newly staked claims surround and are contiguous with the Company’s existing Quartz Mountain claim block, creating a larger, consolidated land position along the Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway (Oregon Highway 140) corridor. The expanded footprint is intended to support both regional exploration and longer-term project planning as Quartz Mountain advances.

Strategic Rationale

The claim expansion supports two principal priorities for the Company:

Exploration Upside: The enlarged land package extends QGold’s geological footprint beyond the boundaries of the currently defined resource at the Crone Hill and Quartz Butte deposits. The additional ground provides room for regional-scale exploration and evaluation of potential mineralized zones outside the existing resource area.

The enlarged land package extends QGold’s geological footprint beyond the boundaries of the currently defined resource at the Crone Hill and Quartz Butte deposits. The additional ground provides room for regional-scale exploration and evaluation of potential mineralized zones outside the existing resource area. Future Infrastructure Flexibility: If the Company elects to proceed with development and operation of a mine at Quartz Mountain, the expanded claim position provides additional land that may support future site infrastructure, potentially including processing facilities, waste rock and heap leach areas, access roads, water management infrastructure and other site facilities. This additional ground provides greater flexibility for future engineering, mine planning and permitting work.





Management Commentary

“This claim expansion is a proactive strategic step in advancing the long-term potential of Quartz Mountain. By enlarging our land position around the existing resource, we are opening additional ground for exploration while also preserving important flexibility for potential future project infrastructure as engineering and permitting work progresses. This is disciplined, forward-looking work designed to support the continued advancement of Quartz Mountain and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

— Peter Tagliamonte, P.Eng., MBA, Chairman & CEO

Expanded Quartz Mountain Claim Position



Figure 1. Quartz Mountain Mining Claim Expansion. Original mining claims are shown in blue, while the newly added mining claims are shown in purple.

About the Quartz Mountain Gold Project

The Quartz Mountain Gold Project is located in Lake County, Oregon, and is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the western United States. QGold recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Project (the “PEA”) demonstrating robust project economics, and the Company continues to advance permitting, engineering and stakeholder engagement activities in support of Quartz Mountain’s long-term development. The Project consists of the (i) Angel’s Camp property, in which the Company indirectly holds a 50% unincorporated joint venture interest and an option to acquire the remaining 50%, and (i) Quartz Mountain property, in which the Company indirectly holds an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to the completion of several conditions. For more information about the Project, please refer to the PEA, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About QGold

QGold is a gold exploration and development company advancing the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA, and holds an interest in the Foley Gold Mine project in Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Tagliamonte, P.Eng.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the claim expansion, future exploration activities, potential infrastructure development and the Company’s plans to advance the Quartz Mountain Gold Project toward development and progress its broader portfolio of assets toward production. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, nor that the Company will proceed with development of a mine at Quartz Mountain, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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