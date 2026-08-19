Xtract One Expands AI-Powered Security Deployment with Leading U.S. Airline Company

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced the expanded deployment of its AI-powered security solutions with a leading U.S. airline company. Having previously installed Xtract One’s SmartGateway (“SmartGateway”) at one airport facility, the airline is now deploying an additional five Xtract One Gateways (“Gateways”), on a subscription basis, to address its growing business needs across three additional locations as part of a multi-site security initiative. This deployment builds on the Company’s initial 2023 installation and reflects the organization’s continued confidence in Xtract One’s ability to scale across airport employee environments, and enterprise environments more broadly.

Seeking TSA-level security while maintaining a frictionless experience for employees, the airline expanded its partnership with Xtract One in response to increased security demands across aviation environments, where operators are under pressure to strengthen screening protocols and streamline operations. This deployment will span three additional locations, with further expansion potential as TSA-driven mandates require all employees be screened. Xtract One’s previous work with the TSA to assess the viability of the solution for its intended use further positions the Company to support the airline’s broader, system-wide adoption over time.

Beyond securing daily operations, Xtract One has showcased efficacy by supporting the airline’s large-scale employee events, including deployments across airport parking areas hosting up to 40,000 attendees. These flexible, real-word applications highlight Gateway’s ability to perform reliably across both permanent installations and high-volume, temporary environments.

“The expansion of this partnership reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across the aviation sector, where organizations are rethinking legacy security infrastructure in response to a more complex and increasingly dynamic threat landscape,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Customers are prioritizing solutions that can scale across locations while maintaining throughput and the user experience. As regulatory expectations increase, including the recent TSA requirement to now screen airport employees, we believe Xtract One is well-positioned to address that demand with a solution designed for scalability, intelligence, and operational efficiency. Continued growth with such a major player in the U.S. airline industry reinforces our ability to land, expand, and support enterprise-wide deployments over time.”

Xtract One Gateway is purpose-built for high-traffic environments, delivering fast, accurate weapons detection without requiring individuals to remove personal items. Using advanced AI-powered, multi-sensor technology, the system enables a frictionless screening experience while maintaining high levels of accuracy and operational efficiency. Balancing powerful threat detection and classification with unobtrusive screening that respects individuals’ privacy, Gateway streamlines entry and operational processes, allowing for quicker ingress delivered with the highest safety standards in mind.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.