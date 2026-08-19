CBB 2026: Global Liquid Food Industry Chain Event to Open in Shanghai This October

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a benchmark whole-industry-chain event for the liquid food industry in Asia, this year's exhibition will be held grandly from October 12 to 15, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Based on the development trends of the global liquid food industry, the event is upgraded to feature three core themes: digitalization, sustainability, and health. Focusing on innovation, intelligence, green development, and high-end positioning, it will gather over 900 top global enterprises and attract more than 60,000 domestic and international professional buyers. CBB 2026 aims to build a one-stop high-end platform integrating business matchmaking, technical exchange, and industrial empowerment, helping the global liquid food industry explore new paths for high-quality development.





Three Decades of Dedication: A Fully Upgraded Exhibition with Record-Breaking Scale

Co-hosted by China Light Industry Machinery Association, China National United Equipment Group Co., Ltd., and YONTEX GmbH & Co. KG, the CBB exhibition has been deeply involved in the liquid food industry for over 30 years since its inception in 1995, accumulating profound industry resources. The exhibition leverages the industry resources, industrial platforms, and global networks of its three organizers to connect the upstream and downstream of the entire industry chain. It has built a matchmaking platform connecting cutting-edge international equipment technologies with domestic independent intelligent manufacturing technologies, becoming an authoritative and highly influential benchmark commercial hub in the liquid food sector.

Built upon 30 years of industry experience, CBB 2026 features comprehensive upgrades, reaching new heights in scale, resource quality, and activity richness, with its core advantages fully highlighted:

1. Massive Exhibition Scale: The exhibition area exceeds 90,000 square meters, adopting a scientific multi-hall zoning plan with clearly defined and orderly layouts for international and domestic exhibition areas.

2. Gathering of Leading Enterprises: The event brings together over 900 leading Chinese and foreign enterprises, comprehensively covering all liquid food sectors including alcohol, beverages, water, dairy products, and condiments.

3. Precise Professional Traffic: It is expected to attract over 60,000 professional visitors from home and abroad, encompassing breweries, beverage factories, dairy and condiment enterprises, as well as professional equipment buyers, ensuring highly efficient supply-and-demand matchmaking.

4. Diverse Supporting Activities: A series of concurrent events will be held, including industry forums, innovative product selections, precise business matchmaking, and tasting sessions, creating a diversified industry exchange scenario.









Four Core Highlights Unlocking the New Trends in the 2026 Liquid Food Industry

This year's exhibition closely aligns with industry development trends, focusing on four main avenues: internationalization, localization, intelligentization, and greening. It gathers cutting-edge global technologies and innovative achievements to clearly present the future direction of the industry.

1. Global Giants Gather: The international exhibition area features a luxurious lineup of world-renowned brands, including BarthHaas, Fermentis, Krones, HFEUFT, CIMC Enric, SACMI, ifm, Endress+Hauser, SEW, Alfa Laval, and Grundfos. These brands cover core supporting technologies spanning hops, raw and auxiliary materials, pre-treatment processes, filling and packaging equipment integration, end-of-line packaging and conveying, smart factory solutions, and water treatment. They will debut numerous new equipment and solutions on-site, showcasing brand-new technologies for smart manufacturing and green sustainability in liquid foods.





2. Breakthroughs in Domestic Smart Manufacturing: Leading domestic liquid food equipment enterprises, including Tech-Long, Newamstar, Lehui, Zhongya, Zhongchen, SUNRISE, Hermann, and Talos, will make a massive impact. These companies will concentrate on displaying independently developed core equipment and technologies, such as high-speed filling, aseptic packaging, intelligent inspection, and integrated smart production. This will not only assist small and medium-sized food production enterprises in reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and optimizing production systems but also strongly drive domestic high-end equipment to accelerate overseas expansion and capture the global market.





3. All-Scenario Intelligent Upgrades: With industrial digital transformation as a core highlight, the exhibition covers the smart upgrade needs of the entire liquid food industry chain. It provides full-scenario technological coverage, from automated line scheduling and predictive equipment maintenance to big data quality control and comprehensive digital twin factory solutions. Concurrently, core intelligent equipment such as smart sensors, automation control systems, and unmanned sorting devices will be displayed, aiding the industry's shift from traditional manual control to comprehensive digitalization, intelligentization, and unmanned operations.





4. Green and Low-Carbon Empowerment: Aligning closely with global dual-carbon development strategies and industry low-carbon transition trends, major exhibitors will launch a series of low-carbon technologies and equipment. These include energy-saving filling equipment, circulating water treatment technologies, degradable packaging supporting equipment, and production waste heat recovery systems. While optimizing production costs and improving efficiency, these innovations provide actionable, comprehensive green production solutions for various liquid food enterprises, helping the industry build a sustainable development pattern.





Specialized Zones for Precise Matchmaking of Vertical Demands

To precisely connect with the industrial needs of various sub-sectors and break down industry communication barriers, this exhibition has specifically established several specialized zones alongside the comprehensive exhibition area:

1. Craft Beer Zone: Themed "Craft Brewing, Smart Future," it gathers core brewing equipment, specialty flavor ingredients, and filling facilities to create a high-end exchange, cooperation, and display hub for the Asia-Pacific craft beer industry.

2. Dairy/Liquid Milk Zone: Concentrates on displaying integrated complete production solutions for sterilization, fermentation, and aseptic packaging.

3. Natural Drinking Water & Soda Water Zone: Specifically showcases complete sets of production equipment and technologies for water treatment and blow-fill-cap integration.

4. Condiment Brewing Zone: Focuses on categories like soy sauce, vinegar, and compound sauces, displaying dedicated processing, brewing, and packaging equipment.

5. Green Packaging & Degradable Materials Zone: Focuses on eco-friendly packaging trends, showcasing new degradable materials and green packaging processing equipment.







Full-Chain Heavyweight Concurrent Events for Deep Industry Engagement

The exhibition integrates a "display-exchange-procurement-learning-innovation" whole-industry chain, planning multiple high-profile, high-value concurrent events to comprehensively enrich the visitor experience and uncover industry opportunities:

1. Authoritative Award Selections: The establishment of the FBE Award for Innovative Products and the Green China Packaging Award will concentrate on displaying high-quality equipment, innovative products, and green packaging achievements, setting benchmarks for industry innovation.

2. Series of High-End Forums: Bringing together authoritative industry experts, chief engineers from leading enterprises, and industry leaders for in-depth sharing on sub-sector trends, technical innovations, and industrial transformation. Core forums include over ten special events such as the CBB 2026 Beer Technology Forum, 2026 Beverage Smart Manufacturing Innovation Technology Forum, Liquid Food Equipment Smart Manufacturing Science and Technology Forum, Health and Condiment Innovation Development Forum, Packaged Drinking Water Industry Innovation Summit, Baijiu Smart Equipment Frontier Technology Forum, International Craft Beer Summit, East China Accommodation Industry Autumn Think Tank, Overseas Business Matchmaking Promotion Conference, 2026 Liquid Food Smart Factory Summit Forum, China Beverage Innovation and Creativity Forum, drinkNova Technology Innovation Forum, drinkBeer Tasting and Technology Session, and Liquid Food Packaging Innovation Private Sharing Session.

3. drinkNova HUB: Activating liquid innovation, the drinkNova HUB will make its debut on-site, focusing on raw and auxiliary materials, technical innovation, packaging transformation, and industry think tanks. It provides a symbiotic platform spanning from "brand voicing" to "deep linking" for both tech startup pioneers and self-innovating industry giants.

4. Precise Business Matchmaking: Launching pre-show precise supply-and-demand matching services to connect enterprises in advance based on categories, procurement needs, and cooperation directions. This ensures efficient on-site negotiations, avoids ineffective exhibition touring, and significantly boosts cooperation success rates.

5. Immersive Industry Experiences: Collaborating with industry KOLs to conduct live-streamed exhibition tours, paired with multiple professional product tasting sessions, allowing practitioners to immersively experience cutting-edge production techniques, innovative products, and high-end equipment capabilities.







Visitor Registration Channel Now Open: Secure Your Exclusive Benefits

Currently, the visitor pre-registration channel for CBB 2026 is fully open. Industry professionals can complete pre-registration via QR code or the official link to unlock multiple exclusive visitor benefits:

1. Queue-free fast entry on-site, eliminating cumbersome offline registration processes for highly efficient exhibition viewing.

2. Free exhibition-exclusive visitor manuals and professional industry white papers to grasp core industrial data.

3. VIP exclusive negotiation privileges unlocked for group visits of ten or more people.

4. Priority booking for high-end industry forums and one-on-one business matchmaking seats.

From October 12 to 15, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, CBB 2026 cordially invites colleagues from the global liquid food industry to gather together. Join us to explore cutting-edge smart manufacturing technologies, negotiate high-quality business opportunities, and jointly inaugurate a new future of intelligent, green, and high-quality industrial development!

Media contact

Contact: Sijing Du

Website: https://www.chinabrew-beverage.com

Email: dsj@zqheli.com

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