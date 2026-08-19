H1, 2026 reporting

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 592

August 19th, 2026

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2026 – JUNE 30TH, 2026 (H1 2026)

The H1 2026 report for the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

Overall, the H1, 2026 came out weaker than expected and below the performance of H1, 2025. The topline and in part the bottom-line were negatively impacted by customers delaying pickup of equipment equal to postponed revenue of DKK 7,6 million. The postponement to H2, 2026 lowered the EBITDA and Profit before tax in H1, 2026 by DKK 2,3 million and increased inventories by June 30th, 2026.

The revenue for H1 2026 amounted to DKK 67,0 million (H1 2025: DKK 74,5 million).

The gross profit amounted to DKK 18,2 million in H1 2026 (H1 2025: DKK 19,6 million), the gross profit margin was 27,2% (H1 2025: 26,3%).

EBITDA for the period was DKK 8,4 million (H1 2025: DKK 9,5 million).

Profit before tax for the period H1 2026 was DKK 5,6 million (H1 2025: DKK 6,3 million), corresponding to a result per share (EPS) at DKK 2,4 (H1 2025: DKK 2,7).

Glunz & Jensen continuously monitors its financial performance and will communicate an updated 2026 outlook (guidance) in the event of any material deviations from the already communicated outlook dated February 23rd, 2026. At present, the 2026 outlook is unchanged.

Pursuant to the mandate granted at the Annual General Meeting on April 9th, 2025, regarding a potential sale of Selandia Park A/S or its assets, primarily the investment property, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has appointed a new commercial real estate broker with effect from August 1st, 2026. The change has been made to increase the likelihood of a successful transaction. The sales process is, however, still expected to take approximately 12-18 months, depending on market conditions and buyer interest. Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will keep the market informed of any material developments.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

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