Prevalent AI Raises Growth Investment as Demand for AI-Powered Trusted Enterprise Context Accelerates

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevalent AI , an accelerating leader in AI-powered enterprise context, today announced a $22 million growth investment from Los Angeles-based Integrity Growth Partners (IGP). This investment from IGP marks the first primary capital raised in Prevalent’s nine-year history. To date, Prevalent AI has grown thanks to the quality of its leadership and solution. Prevalent AI will use the recent investment to scale its global go-to-market organization, accelerate its expansion into the U.S., deepen its leadership team, and extend beyond cybersecurity into broader enterprise risk use cases.

Enterprises will spend an estimated $240 billion on information security in 2026, according to Gartner, yet much of that investment continues to generate more disconnected data than actionable insight. The same challenge is now emerging in enterprise AI. Gartner predicts that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027, citing escalating costs, unclear business value, and inadequate risk controls. Underneath all three is the same problem: context. AI systems can only make reliable decisions when they operate on data that is clean, connected, and continuously current. For almost a decade, Prevalent AI has been solving that challenge for some of the world's largest banks, telecommunications providers, and insurers, among others.

Prevalent AI’s AI-powered data fabric combines hundreds of fragmented enterprise data sources into a continuously updated sovereign knowledge graph. Proven first in cybersecurity, where fragmented data creates immediate operational risk, the platform provides organizations with a trusted source of context that allows both people and AI systems to understand what exists across the enterprise, how it relates, and where operational gaps remain.

“Large enterprises do not have a shortage of tools or data. They have a shortage of context,” said Paul Stokes, Co-Founder & CEO of Prevalent AI. “Security teams are being asked to make decisions across thousands of systems, controls, identities, and data sources that were never designed to work together. For almost a decade, we have been using AI to continuously clean, connect, and contextualize enterprise data so organizations can see what exists, what is working, where the gaps are, and what needs attention. We started with security because that is where fragmented data does the most damage. The investment from Integrity Growth Partners allows us to scale our business beyond cybersecurity into every enterprise function where decisions depend on connected, trusted data.”

Bootstrapped growth meets global expansion

Prevalent AI was founded in 2017 by Paul Stokes (CEO) and Arun Raj (COO) alongside a team with intelligence-community heritage, including former Director of GCHQ, Sir Iain Lobban, and Andrew France, Deputy Director for Cyber Defence Operations at GCHQ and co-founder & CEO of DarkTrace. The Prevalent AI team has spent nearly a decade building its business without external growth capital, expanding through founder-led customer demand while remaining profitable since its first customer. In 2021, Istari (part of Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund) became a minority shareholder through a secondary transaction.

After years of consistent growth, annual recurring revenue has more than doubled over the past twelve months as demand for Prevalent AI’s market-leading sovereign knowledge graph accelerates. The Prevalent AI platform provides a needed solution as AI agents, and humans, are only as reliable as the data they act on. For enterprises, unreliable data doesn't just create inefficiency; it leads to AI making bad decisions, repeatedly, at machine speed, on behalf of people who do not yet know that the foundation is broken. Prevalent AI’s platform connects and contextualizes that data so they can make decisions with confidence.

Beyond the value delivered by the platform itself, Prevalent AI’s customers continue to take advantage of the company’s white-glove managed services to reduce time to value, accelerate enterprise-wide adoption, and support extended and custom use cases. For example, a global insurance company reduced their time to generate executive security reports by 95 percent, and a large, international banking group improved its ability to detect incidents by more than 80 percent.

IGP’s investment will support the next phase of Prevalent AI's growth. The company will formalize its global go-to-market organization across sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships, deepen its presence in existing markets while accelerating expansion into the U.S., extend its knowledge graph beyond cybersecurity into broader risk and enterprise use cases, and continue strengthening its leadership team following the recent appointment of Stuart Barnard as Chief Financial Officer and Mike East as SVP of Global Sales.

“Paul, Arun, and the team have built something rare: genuinely differentiated, AI-native technology that the most sophisticated enterprises in the world rely on, all while maintaining remarkable capital discipline,” said Ryan Anderson, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at IGP. “As enterprise security stacks grow more complex and agentic AI raises the stakes on data quality and depth, the need for Prevalent AI's unified, context-driven foundation will only intensify. We have deep respect for what the founding team has built, patiently and with real substance, and we are proud to partner with them as they lead the company into its next stage of growth."

Integrity Growth Partners will support Prevalent AI beyond the investment itself, working alongside the leadership team as the company scales its commercial organization, expands internationally, and continues building the operational capabilities required for its next phase of growth.

About Prevalent AI

Prevalent AI is an AI-powered data fabric company that provides the organizational context enterprises need to securely operate, reliably deploy AI, and make decisions with confidence. Founded by alumni of GCHQ, Prevalent AI continuously cleans, connects, and contextualizes fragmented enterprise data into a sovereign knowledge graph, giving teams and AI systems the trusted context they need to operate reliably at scale. Proven first in cybersecurity, where fragmented data creates immediate operational risk, the platform now supports financial crime analysis, operational intelligence, compliance, and enterprise AI initiatives from the same underlying foundation.

Prevalent works with global banks, telcos, and critical national infrastructure operators. Headquartered in London, the company supports customers across some of the world's most complex and highly regulated industries. For more information, visit www.prevalent.ai/

About Integrity Growth Partners

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Integrity Growth Partners is a growth private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle-market software and tech-enabled services businesses led by exceptional management teams. IGP targets investments in high-growth companies with established products and business models, bringing to bear a differentiated combination of investing and operating experience.

For more information, visit www.integritygrowth.com .