Multimodal Transport Market to Grow from USD 98.61 billion in 2025 to USD 159.30 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.1% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the multimodal transport market is projected to grow from USD 98.61 billion in 2025 to USD 159.30 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The multimodal transport industry is experiencing strong momentum as supply chains shift from single-mode freight movement to integrated road, rail, sea, and air operations, handling rising shipment volumes and network complexity. Demand is driven by the need to improve transit reliability, reduce logistics costs, and manage fluctuating capacity across global and regional trade routes. Companies are adopting multimodal solutions to streamline cross-border flows, support just-in-time production, and enhance cargo visibility, especially as e-commerce growth and dispersed manufacturing footprints require more synchronized distribution models. Government initiatives promoting sustainable freight, such as incentives for rail-based transport, coastal shipping programs, and large-scale infrastructure investments, are further accelerating market expansion. In response, major logistics providers are strengthening control over multimodal capacity through long-term carrier partnerships, digital integration, and network consolidation. For instance, in 2025, DSV completed the acquisition of DB Schenker, significantly expanding its global multimodal reach and reinforcing the industry shift toward integrated, end-to-end logistics orchestration. This increasing emphasis on resilience, network flexibility, and coordinated transport execution continues to elevate the role of multimodal solutions across global supply chains.

As this transition gains momentum, shippers are increasingly prioritizing multimodal solutions that offer predictable lead times, flexible routing options, and enhanced shipment control to mitigate rising volatility in global trade. Disruptions caused by port congestion, fluctuations in rail capacity, weather-related delays, and shifting geopolitical conditions are accelerating the need for transport models that can seamlessly switch between modes without compromising delivery commitments. To support this shift, logistics providers and infrastructure operators are investing in inland container depots, multimodal logistics parks, and synchronized scheduling between carriers to reduce dwell time and improve handoff efficiency. At the same time, the adoption of digital freight platforms, real-time tracking, and automated documentation is strengthening end-to-end visibility, positioning multimodal transport as a foundational element of resilient and future-ready supply chains.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 98.61 billion

USD 98.61 billion Market forecast, 2032: USD 159.30 billion

USD 159.30 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032

CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032 Largest region, 2025: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leading segment: The three-mode segment is expected to achieve significant growth in the multimodal transport industry during the forecast period.

The three-mode segment is expected to achieve significant growth in the multimodal transport industry during the forecast period. Report scope: 250 market data tables, 80 figures, 350 pages

250 market data tables, 80 figures, 350 pages Key players: Deutsche Post AG (Germany), DSV (Denmark), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), A.P. Moller–Maersk (Denmark), and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS (Japan).

Why This Market Matters

Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex as companies manage rising cross-border trade, dispersed manufacturing networks, e-commerce volumes, and frequent shifts in freight capacity. Multimodal transport addresses these challenges by combining two or more transportation modes—such as road, rail, sea, and air—to improve routing flexibility, transit reliability, and cost efficiency. The growing need for coordinated end-to-end logistics, together with investments in freight infrastructure and sustainable transportation, is making multimodal transport an increasingly important component of resilient global supply chains.

Market Overview

The multimodal transport market is projected to grow from USD 98.61 billion in 2025 to USD 159.30 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Market expansion is supported by rising cross-border trade, increasing port–rail–road connectivity, and greater adoption of digitally coordinated logistics networks. Real-time cargo visibility, electronic documentation, integrated control towers, and AI-driven route optimization are helping logistics providers coordinate multiple transportation modes more efficiently, while investments in inland logistics infrastructure and freight corridors are strengthening multimodal connectivity.

Analyst Perspective

The evolution of multimodal transport reflects a shift from simply combining transportation modes to creating integrated, digitally coordinated supply chains. Two-mode configurations currently dominate because they provide a practical balance between flexibility and cost, while three-mode solutions are gaining traction as supply chains become more geographically dispersed and require connections between production centers, ports, and final markets. For logistics providers, competitive differentiation is increasingly moving toward real-time visibility, automated documentation, AI-enabled route planning, and control-tower capabilities that can coordinate multiple freight legs while improving reliability and resilience.

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Segment Analysis

Three-mode configurations are expected to capture a significant share of the multimodal transport industry during the forecast period, as supply chains become more geographically dispersed and require smoother integration across long-haul and regional distribution networks. Unlike simpler dual-mode setups, three-mode movements, which typically combine sea, rail, and road or air, road, and sea, offer greater routing flexibility and capacity balancing for cargo moving between inland production sites, major ports, and international destinations. This structure is gaining traction among industries with complex sourcing and delivery patterns, such as aerospace, high-tech electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineered industrial goods, where products often originate from multiple countries and must meet strict delivery windows across multiple legs. The growing relevance of regional manufacturing clusters and transshipment hubs is also accelerating adoption, particularly in areas where rail corridors connect deep-sea terminals with inland logistics zones and cross-border gateways. Additionally, the rise in temperature-controlled and compliance-sensitive freight is prompting shippers to adopt three-mode designs that minimize storage time and reduce manual handling during mode transitions. Logistics providers are expanding tailored service packages around these configurations by introducing synchronized scheduling, enhanced cargo conditioning, and specialized equipment such as reefer-enabled intermodal containers. As supply chains strive for higher resilience, optimized routing, and broader market reach, three-mode configurations are poised to become an increasingly strategic component of multimodal transport networks.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the multimodal transport market, driven by strong export-led manufacturing and dense trade corridors across China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Massive investments in port modernization, rail–road integration, and inland logistics parks are accelerating multimodal capacity and network efficiency. Rapid growth in regionalized supply chains, cross-border e-commerce, and near-shoring continues to reinforce the region’s leadership. Ongoing government initiatives, such as digital documentation mandates and multimodal policy incentives, are further boosting adoption and long-term market momentum.

Key Industry Trends

·Two-mode configurations currently dominate the market, while three-mode configurations are gaining momentum as companies seek greater routing flexibility and capacity balancing across increasingly complex supply chains.

·Digital freight platforms, real-time cargo tracking, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and AI-driven route optimization are transforming multimodal logistics by improving visibility and coordination across road, rail, sea, and air networks.

·Asia Pacific holds the largest regional share, supported by expanding cross-border trade, manufacturing activity, port–rail–road connectivity, and investments in inland logistics infrastructure. China is expected to remain a key market in the region due to its extensive manufacturing and export ecosystem and expanding multimodal corridors.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Multimodal Transport Market include Deutsche Post AG (Germany), DSV (Denmark), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), A.P. Moller–Maersk (Denmark), and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS (Japan).

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