Big Bend Technical College Preps Students for Industry 4.0 with zSpace AR/VR

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today highlighted how Big Bend Technical College, part of Taylor County Schools in Perry, Florida, is pairing zSpace AR/VR with its existing Amatrol physical trainers to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing and robotics as the district opens a new Advanced Manufacturing facility.

Big Bend Technical College's Industrial Engineering Technology program is already equipped with Amatrol hydraulic and pneumatic trainers, along with fault-based systems trainers featuring industrial robotic arms. Working with instructors, the college identified an opportunity to use the zSpace Inspire™, a headset-free AR/VR learning platform, to let students safely explore and practice on virtual versions of that same equipment before ever stepping into the lab. The college's zSpace curriculum spans Advanced Manufacturing (hydraulics, mechanical, and pneumatic systems), Industrial Robotics, and Process Technology, mirroring the physical trainers students will use hands-on.

By building familiarity with components and procedures virtually first, students can move through the physical lab more quickly and confidently, spending their limited time on hands-on trainers mastering skills rather than encountering equipment for the first time. Because zSpace runs on a laptop, the college can also put an entire class of students into self-paced, hands-on practice simultaneously, something the physical trainers alone can't support given their limited quantity. Big Bend Technical College plans to use its virtual and physical trainers side by side, with zSpace building foundational familiarity and the Amatrol equipment reinforcing real-world, hands-on mastery.

The blended approach supports Big Bend Technical College's broader investment in workforce development. The college is opening a new 10,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing facility to house its Industrial Engineering Technology program, training students in automation, robotics, welding, and millwright skills. The expansion comes as Taylor County works to diversify its local economy and rebuild industry following mill closures and hurricane damage in the region.

"Our goal is to give students more hands-on experience so they are better prepared and confident when they enter the workforce," said Shelbi McCall, Director of Big Bend Technical College. "zSpace gives our rural students access to hands-on experiences and work environments they may not otherwise have the opportunity to see or experience."

The approach reflects a growing trend among CTE programs nationwide: using AR/VR alongside physical trainers to close the gap between classroom instruction and the advanced systems used in modern manufacturing, without requiring schools to buy enough physical equipment for every student to train on at once.

Free Webinar: Immersive Learning for Industry 4.0

Educators interested in learning more about how immersive technology supports Industry 4.0 workforce preparation are invited to a free virtual panel discussion featuring Shelbi McCall, hosted as part of the AMTEC Institute for Industry 4.0 Innovation's Community of Practice series.

Immersive Learning for Industry 4.0: AR/VR in Action

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Time: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET

Register: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/NYKypgLPZJ

Educators, administrators, and workforce development professionals can learn more about zSpace's Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Robotics solutions at https://zspace.com/apps .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Contacts

Press Contact: Amanda Austin, Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc. press@zspace.com