TailorCare Expands Commercial Reach of Musculoskeletal Care to More than 3 Million Members Nationwide

Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced the expansion of its clinically led, evidence-based MSK navigation program to more than 200,000 commercial members in Georgia as of July 2026. This growth extends TailorCare's customer base to three of the five national health plans, bringing patient-centered guidance for joint, back and muscle conditions to more than 3 million Americans nationwide.

Musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis, osteoporosis and joint disorders, affect nearly 1 in 2 Americans and are ranked among the most costly in the U.S. TailorCare's upstream, conservative care model is designed to address this cost burden directly, guiding members toward clinically appropriate treatment before conditions escalate.

Personalized, End-to-End MSK Support

TailorCare uses predictive analytics and proprietary data to identify high-risk members who can benefit most, and then scales proactive outreach with AI-powered voice agents to connect them with a clinical navigator early in their MSK care journey. Throughout their journey, every member with a musculoskeletal condition has access to a clinical navigator (licensed doctor of physical therapy) both telephonically and digitally, who performs an evidence-based evaluation of their symptoms, history, goals and preferences. This evaluation forms the foundation of a personalized care plan that may include conservative therapy, in-person physical therapy (PT), referral to trusted in-network specialists or self-care at home with the support of digital exercise and PT tools in the TailorCare app. The TailorCare program utilizes AI assistants to handle administrative tasks, allowing clinical navigators to focus fully on direct member support.

“Our model is built around empowering members to make informed decisions about their MSK care through the personalized support of a clinical navigator and digital app. AI complements human interaction to tailor each experience uniquely and at scale,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. “We’re excited to bring our value-based approach to more than 200,000 commercial members across Georgia. This will help more people recover faster, feel better and reduce unnecessary procedures and costs.”

Measurable Impact

TailorCare’s value-based care model has demonstrated sustained improvements in patient outcomes and cost reduction (based on 2024-2025 TailorCare Impact Report and 2026 MSK Savings Study data), including:

87% of engaged members following conservative care recommendations

90% of members reporting improvements in pain or function

77% fewer prior authorization denials for surgical procedures

27% reduction in ambulatory surgery center procedures for PT-adherent members

79% decrease in total MSK costs for self-care pathway members

NPS +90, reflecting strong patient satisfaction and trust

Access for Commercial Members

Commercial members in Georgia will benefit from access to TailorCare’s comprehensive, clinically driven MSK navigation solution, featuring:

Live telephonic and digital access to a clinical navigator (licensed DPT) for 1:1 care guidance and shared decision-making

225+ evidence-based clinical pathways tailored to member goals and conditions

Certified health coaching for sustained behavior change and engagement

Digital exercise and PT tools for low-intensity, self-care at home

Self-guided, sensorless motion tracking technology for dynamic progress monitoring

AI tools that support administrative and operational tasks across the member's care journey

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients’ symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at www.tailorcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.

Editor’s note: Operational data referenced in this release is derived from results across TailorCare’s book of business over a defined period of time. Results vary by population and are not a prediction or guarantee of outcomes for any specific health plan or member group.