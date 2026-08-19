ANEUVO and MellingMedical Agreement Expands ExaStim® Access for Veterans Living With Spinal Cord Injury

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For tens of thousands of veterans living with spinal cord injury, access to new rehabilitation technologies can shape what recovery, independence, and daily function may look like over time. ANEUVO, a medical technology company advancing non-invasive neuromodulation for people living with spinal cord injury, has signed an agreement with MellingMedical to support federal healthcare access to the ExaStim® Stimulation System through MellingMedical’s distribution network and purchasing pathways for government healthcare providers.

ExaStim is a non-invasive, non-surgical spinal stimulation system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to improve hand sensation and strength in eligible people with incomplete spinal cord injury when used alongside functional task practice.

The agreement comes as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides care to more than 27,000 veterans with spinal cord injury and related disorders each year, reaching patients and care teams actively managing the long-term effects of SCI.

MellingMedical, a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, specializes in helping medical technology companies navigate the unique challenges of federal healthcare distribution. Through the agreement, MellingMedical will work with ANEUVO to make ExaStim available to VA, the Department of Defense (DoD), and other government healthcare providers.

“Anyone living with spinal cord injury deserves access to technologies that help support function, independence, and quality of life as part of their rehabilitation journey,” said Dr. Yi-Kai Lo, CEO and co-founder of ANEUVO. “This agreement with MellingMedical is an important step in helping more federal healthcare providers access ExaStim and bring a non-invasive spinal stimulation therapy to patients who may benefit.”

ExaStim is designed for use in both clinic and home settings, giving patients and care teams more flexibility as therapy needs evolve over time. Its programmable design allows care teams to tailor therapy as patient needs change, supporting a more individualized approach to spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Transcutaneous spinal stimulation is not a cure for spinal cord injury, but it may help support function, independence, and ongoing progress when combined with a rigorous rehabilitation program.

“MellingMedical is proud to work with ANEUVO to support access to ExaStim within federal healthcare settings,” said MellingMedical CEO, David Christopher Melling, managing director of sales for MellingMedical. “As a Service- Disabled Veteran- Owned Small Business, we understand the importance of helping providing a pathway for VA, DoD, and other federal providers to access technologies that can make a meaningful difference for the patients they serve.”

The agreement follows ANEUVO’s FDA clearance for ExaStim in the United States. The ExaStim® Stimulation System is indicated for the improvement of hand sensation and strength in individuals between 18 and 75 years old who present with a chronic, non-progressive neurological deficit resulting from an incomplete spinal cord injury, when used in conjunction with functional task practice.

Healthcare providers interested in learning more about ExaStim or scheduling a demonstration may contact ANEUVO at contactus@aneuvo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding ANEUVO’s plans and expectations for product development, regulatory readiness and potential regulatory milestones, manufacturing scale-up and quality initiatives, commercialization and market preparation activities, and clinical and evidence-generation efforts. These forward-looking statements are based on ANEUVO’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, regulatory review and outcomes; the timing and results of product development, testing, and validation activities; the ability to scale manufacturing and maintain quality systems; market acceptance and adoption; the availability of resources and partners; potential intellectual property disputes or litigation; competitive developments; and other risks inherent in the development and commercialization of medical technologies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and ANEUVO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About ANEUVO

ANEUVO is developing revolutionary bioelectronic medicine to help restore functional independence, improve quality of life, and create a healthier and more equitable world for people living with disabling diseases and conditions. Leveraging the company’s advanced biotechnology platform and deep expertise, ANEUVO is tackling critical healthcare challenges to deliver meaningful solutions to underserved patients in need. For more information, visit www.aneuvo.com

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

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