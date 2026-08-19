Kratos Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for GAIA 100 Tri-Band Ground Station Systems Through Newly Acquired Orbit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, today announced that Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. has received multi-million-dollar orders from multiple international customers for its GAIA 100 Tri-Band 5.5-meter and 6.1-meter antenna systems.

The orders, which support Earth Observation (EO), New Space and satellite communications applications, reflect continued demand for Orbit's high-performance ground station solutions.

Alongside the announcement, Orbit is revealing the GAIA 100 Tri-Band 6.1, designed to deliver higher gain, improved link margins and enhanced Ka-band tracking performance. Supporting Earth Observation, New Space, defense and satellite communications applications, it combines advanced multi-band capability with a cost-effective, maintenance-free architecture.

"The market is placing increasing emphasis on ground station performance, particularly as satellite operators move toward higher-frequency communications and larger data volumes," said Daniel Eshchar, General Manager of Orbit Communications Systems. "The GAIA 100 Tri-Band 6.1 was developed to address these evolving requirements by combining enhanced antenna performance, highly accurate Ka-band tracking and a robust, low-maintenance architecture within a single platform."

The GAIA 100 Tri-Band 6.1 incorporates Orbit's Auto Track technology, providing the pointing accuracy required for Ka-band communications. By combining integrated RF tracking with Orbit's control architecture, the system maintains precise satellite alignment throughout the pass, maximizing link performance under demanding operating conditions.

The system's integrated Radome architecture and robust mechanical design support long-term operation with minimal maintenance. By protecting critical antenna components from environmental exposure, the Radome increases system availability, extends service life and reduces lifecycle costs.

The 6.1-meter GAIA system builds on the proven capabilities of the GAIA family, including uninterrupted horizon-to-horizon tracking, full hemispherical coverage and support for LEO, MEO and GEO missions. Available in multiple antenna sizes and frequency configurations, the GAIA family enables operators to tailor systems to mission requirements while maintaining a common platform architecture.

Acquired by Kratos in March 2026, Orbit significantly expands Kratos' microwave and digital systems portfolio by adding industry-leading satellite communications (SATCOM), tracking, and communications management technologies for airborne, maritime, land, and space applications. Combined with Kratos' existing expertise in high-performance RF, microwave, and digital subsystem design and manufacturing, the acquisition strengthens the company's ability to deliver increasingly integrated, end-to-end communications and mission solutions for defense, national security, and space customers. The combined capabilities position Kratos to address growing global demand for resilient, mission-critical connectivity supporting unmanned systems, satellite communications, electronic warfare, and multi-domain operations while accelerating innovation across rapidly expanding defense and space markets.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com